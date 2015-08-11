The Woman Behind Bogotá’s Most Important Art Event of the Year

“Bogotá’s art scene has been exciting for a long time, but it’s gotten more international visibility—and grown exponentially in recent years—thanks to Colombia’s changing situation in terms of economics, politics, and general progress.

ArtBo was founded in 2005 by the Bogotá chamber of commerce. In many ways, it’s helped consolidate what’s happening here. The fair has stayed boutique in size, with about 70 galleries from around the world, and we’re trying to not grow much beyond that because we like the intimate scale.

I became director of ArtBo in 2012 with two major goals in mind. One was to make the fair a citywide cultural event with an impact beyond the art world, which in turn helps the art scene grow. Another focus I’ve had is the internationalization of exhibitors and visitors, while keeping in perspective that what makes this fair special is its local flavor. For instance, we have Artecámara, our salon for Colombian artists under 40 who have no commercial representation. This type of exhibit is atypical for an international art show.