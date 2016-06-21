Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Gear

The Swiss Story Behind the World's Sturdiest Watch

By Jeremy Kirkland

Jun 21, 2016

From the July/August 2016 issue

Photo by Jeffery Cross

This slick new timepiece is nearly impossible to destroy, no matter where you bring it.

In a Swiss workshop on a bank of the Rhine, IWC watchmakers have been piecing together reliable, easy-to-read pilot watches since the Allies first flew out to face Hitler. To this day, IWC’s Big Pilot watches are tricked out with superpowers that allow them to withstand a sudden drop in cockpit pressure or an icy plunge to 60 meters. And the titanium case back can take serious blows—a fall at airport security or a sudden closing of subway doors. The updated Top Gun model looks more handsome than ever with a dead-simple face, a black ceramic case, and an embossed calfskin strap. Meanwhile, inside, 311 parts silently spin and whir with to-the-millisecond Swiss precision.

>>Next: This Bird Just Might Make You a Birder

