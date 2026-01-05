Travelers in the Caribbean Experience Major Flight Disruptions Following Airspace Closure

Air travel across the Caribbean was gradually stabilizing on Monday after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted temporary airspace restrictions following a U.S. military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro.

But airlines and airport authorities say significant delays and cancellations continue as carriers work to clear backlogs and reposition aircraft. For travelers whose plans were canceled—or who are still trying to return home from holidays spent in the region—the situation has improved, though recovery remains uneven and confusion persists.

Furthermore, travelers stranded in the region and forced to prolong their stay will fight an uphill battle in recuperating hotel and other travel costs incurred: Airlines are not required to compensate customers for government decrees outside of their control, and standard travel insurance doesn’t have to reimburse for “acts of war.”

“Standard travel insurance policies list acts of war, military action, or government-ordered airspace closures as exclusions. However, coverage in situations like this can vary significantly by policy, making it essential to review the fine print carefully,” travel insurance comparison site Squaremouth noted in an emailed statement.

Squaremouth pointed out that only Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) and Interruption for Any Reason (IFAR) add-on benefits can fully cover travelers in a scenario such as this.

“My main advice in situations like this is to focus on getting travelers back to the U.S. as quickly as possible when they’re abroad, because that gives us far more flight options and flexibility,” said Katie Lynn Reynolds, a travel advisor with Travelmation LLC who specializes in the Caribbean.

Reynolds recently worked with clients who were rerouted from Cancun through Miami, and from there she arranged a rental car so they could get home safely and efficiently.

Reynolds added that “being prepared can make a big difference. I always encourage clients to travel with a back-up plan and a credit card so they can be flexible if something unexpected arises.” For instance, she noted travelers might need to shell out for additional hotel costs that aren’t covered by the airlines or insurance. But, she said, “with the right preparation and mindset, disruptions can be managed smoothly.”

Flight delays and cancellations in Puerto Rico

The most heavily affected Caribbean hub remains Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, a major gateway for travel between the mainland United States and the region. FlightAware data shows that the airport has recorded 217 total delays today, as of press time—including 122 delays on flights within, into, or out of the United States—along with nine flight cancellations. Conditions were significantly worse yesterday, when the airport logged 296 total delays, including 187 tied to U.S. routes, as well as 33 cancellations overall, 23 of which involved U.S. flights. The figures illustrate the scale of disruption that airlines are still working to resolve in San Juan.

Caribbean airports affected by the FAA airspace closure

The FAA-mandated closures affected flights to and from at least 15 Caribbean airports, including:

Aguadilla’s Rafael Hernández Airport (BQN), Ponce’s Mercedita International Airport (PSE), and San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in Puerto Rico

St. Thomas’s Cyril E. King Airport (STT) and St. Croix’s Henry E. Rohlsen Airport (STX) in the U.S. Virgin Islands

St. Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM)

St. Lucia’s Hewanorra International Airport (UVF)

Antigua’s V.C. Bird International Airport (ANU)

Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport (AUA)

Bonaire’s Flamingo International Airport (BON)

Curaçao International Airport (CUR)

Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND)

Bridgetown, Barbados’s Grantley Adams International Airport (BGI)

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago’s Piarco International Airport (POS)

Georgetown, Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport (GEO)

While airspace has reopened, the breadth of the disruptions across the region has contributed to continued congestion as airlines rebalance schedules.

Several airports have confirmed that operations have returned to normal, though passenger volume remains elevated as travelers wait for flight rebookings in the airports.

Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten, for instance, issued a statement that it has resumed normal operations, with flights departing on schedule, but cautioned that passenger flow could remain higher than usual, as people scramble to rebook their flights out. Travelers have been advised to confirm flight status directly with their airline before heading to the airport. The remaining airports are also reporting that they are operating as normal, though passengers should check with their individual airlines regarding flight status.

How airlines are responding to the Caribbean airspace closure

Airlines have stated that they are adding capacity and offering flexibility to travelers whose plans were disrupted.

JetBlue said it has resumed normal operations and continues to rebook customers while adding extra flights where possible. The airline issued a travel waiver allowing customers to rebook flights for travel through January 10, 2026, provided the original ticket was booked before January 3. Customers whose flights were canceled may also opt for a refund to the original form of payment.

American Airlines, which recorded more than 100 cancellations on Saturday, said it is still working to clear its backlog as of Monday morning. The airline deployed a Boeing 777-300ER—the largest aircraft in its fleet—to fly between San Juan and Miami to transport people back to the U.S. For the first time in more than a decade, American Airlines is operating special inter-island flights in the eastern Caribbean. On Monday, two flights are connecting Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands with San Juan, allowing passengers to reach Miami via onward connections. American is also adding supplemental flights to and from destinations such as St. Kitts, Grenada, and Bonaire.

Delta Air Lines said it has added more than 2,600 seats through extra Caribbean flights. It expects to reaccommodate affected customers by January 6. Delta’s travel waiver remains in effect through that date for customers traveling to or from the affected airports.

Are cruises affected by the air travel delays and cancellations in the Caribbean?

Cruise operations have been affected primarily when flight disruptions prevented passengers from reaching embarkation ports. Virgin Voyages said travelers unable to reach San Juan for scheduled departures due to flight disruptions will receive full future voyage credits. Windstar Cruises confirmed that temporary airport closures in St. Maarten and Bridgetown disrupted guest turnaround operations for its Wind Surf and Wind Spirit vessels, prompting delayed departures. Both ships are now scheduled to sail late on January 5, with itineraries resuming January 6.

What to expect in the Caribbean in the coming days

While airspace restrictions have been lifted, airlines and airport officials say travelers should expect continued adjustments over the coming days. Confirming flight status directly with carriers and allotting extra time to get through the airport—particularly in San Juan—remain essential tasks for fliers as Caribbean air travel continues its gradual return to normalcy.