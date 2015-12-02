The Pampered Guide to Mongolia

Mongolia’s natural wonders—its plains, lakes, and deserts—are both beautiful and remote, the kinds of places that used to appeal only to hard-core adventure seekers. But a crop of new outfitters and a few upscale hotels are making travel here not just easy but surprisingly comfortable. Here’s an example of a customized, full-service trip offered by outfitter Nomadic Expeditions, which makes the best of the country accessible in just a few short flights.

Days 1-2: Arrive in Ulaanbaatar and visit Buddhist monasteries, a monument to Soviet soldiers, art and history museums, and cashmere shops. Base yourself at the gleaming new 28-story Shangri-La.

Days 3-4: Take the 90-minute flight to the city of Murun. Your private driver will drive you to Lake Hovsgol to hike in the green mountains and kayak on the massive blue lake. Overnight in a ger, the Mongolian equivalent of a yurt, at the Toilogt Ger Camp.

Day 5: On your return to Murun, you’ll stop to picnic at Lake Irkh while watching giant white swans fish for their own lunch, then return to Ulaanbaatar.