The Best Travel Plan This Holiday Season: A Backup Plan

It’s not even the busiest time of year for travel yet, and 2021 has already been chaotic—even for the most seasoned travelers.

Among the 2021 travel fiascoes:

Spirit Airlines underwent an operational meltdown, with 2,800 flights canceled between July 30 and August 9 due to a combination of bad weather, staffing shortages, and technical problems that left passengers stranded.

Some vaccinated travelers have unexpectedly tested positive for COVID-19 during international trips, finding themselves required to isolate abroad due to U.S. travel restrictions.

COVID-related rules can change last-minute, meaning you might abruptly need to quarantine upon arrival, even if vaccinated—as was the case when the Netherlands suddenly tightened travel restrictions in September.

And while booking travel through the sharing economy is becoming increasingly popular, vacationers are experiencing situations where vacation home and RV rental owners have ghosted them.

Be flexible and pack light

This summer was brutal for U.S. air travel. According to the Department of Transportation, 1.7 percent of domestic flights were canceled in July, compared to 0.8 percent that same month last year. Further, the July on-time arrival rate dropped from 90.5 percent to 73.4 percent year over year.

With that many challenges, you might find yourself catching a different flight last-minute—but only if you’re nimble. Avoid checking bags so you’re not separated from your possessions should you need to rebook.

Be prepared to extend your trip

While still aiming to avoid checking bags, pack enough to survive a trip that lasts longer than expected. Sure, a one-day flight delay likely only requires minimal extra clothing. But should you test positive for COVID-19, you might need 10 days’ worth of supplies.

For international trips, pack enough medications and other items that can’t easily be purchased abroad.

To avoid overpacking, wear versatile clothing that matches any outfit or occasion. Bring items that can be washed in the sink should you not have laundry access.

Book flights that can easily be canceled

This is probably not the year to book budget airfare. Though airline change and cancellation policies have improved, basic economy fares typically aren’t eligible for easy trip modifications.

Don’t get yourself in a situation where you can’t get refunded because you booked the cheap seats.