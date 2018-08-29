The Best Labor Day Travel Sales to Shop This Weekend

Courtesy Emily Blevins/Backcountry
Even though Labor Day means summer is nearly over, you can still pick up some amazing deals for your future travels this weekend.
Labor Day sales may be synonymous with discounted mattresses by this point, but there are plenty of stores now offering steep discounts online for travel essentials, including packable jackets, hiking boots, luggage, and even TSA-friendly skincare products this year.
Unless noted, all of the sales here run from now until the end of day on Labor Day (Monday, September 3) and don’t require a promo code to save. So go ahead and stock up for your next trip.
Save up to 50 percent off on select travel gear at Backcountry’s Labor Day sale on items like Fjallraven backpacks, Danner boots, and MIZU water bottles.
Sale Highlight: Fjallraven No. 21 Small 15L Rucksack, $83 (was $150), backcountry.com
From now until September 3, you can save up to 25 percent off clothing and footwear for your next hiking or ski trip directly through Columbia’s website.
Sale Highlight: Columbia Newton Ridge Waterproof Hiking Boot, $60 (was $80), columbia.com
(The men’s version of this hiking boot is also on sale for the same price.)
You’ll score up to 75 percent off luggage from brands like Samsonite, Delsey, and Cal-Pak during eBags’s Labor Day sale.
Sale Highlight: Delsey Helium Titanium International Carry-On Spinner Trolley, $105 (was $320), ebags.com
From now through September 6, take 20 percent off select beauty products (including a variety of TSA-friendly travel kits) on Dermstore by using the code LABORDAY at checkout.
First Aid Beauty Ready. Set. Hydrate! 5-Piece Kit, $35 (was $44), dermstore.com
Through September 4, use the code LABORDAY at checkout to save 25 percent off select merchandise from L.L. Bean, including luggage and bags, outdoor equipment, and their iconic duck boots.
Sale Highlight: Lifestraw Go Bottle, $34 (was $45), llbean.com
Select outdoor gear, clothing, and shoes are as much as 40 percent off from REI’s own label, plus there are steep discounts on gear from brands like Patagonia, Cannondale, and Thule.
Sale Highlight: Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Men’s Jacket, $124 (was $249), rei.com
(The women’s version of this jacket is also on sale for the same price.)
