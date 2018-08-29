Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Tech + Gear

The Best Labor Day Travel Sales to Shop This Weekend

By Lyndsey Matthews

Aug 29, 2018

share this article
flipboard
All of these items are on sale from now until Labor Day.

Courtesy Photo

All of these items are on sale from now until Labor Day.

Even though Labor Day means summer is nearly over, you can still pick up some amazing deals for your future travels this weekend.

share this article
flipboard

Labor Day sales may be synonymous with discounted mattresses by this point, but there are plenty of stores now offering steep discounts online for travel essentials, including packable jackets, hiking boots, luggage, and even TSA-friendly skincare products this year.

Unless noted, all of the sales here run from now until the end of day on Labor Day (Monday, September 3) and don’t require a promo code to save. So go ahead and stock up for your next trip.

Backcountry

Save up to 50 percent off on select travel gear at Backcountry’s Labor Day sale on items like Fjallraven backpacks, Danner boots, and MIZU water bottles.

Courtesy Emily Blevins/Backcountry

Sale Highlight: Fjallraven No. 21 Small 15L Rucksack, $83 (was $150), backcountry.com

Columbia

From now until September 3, you can save up to 25 percent off clothing and footwear for your next hiking or ski trip directly through Columbia’s website.

Courtesy Emily Blevins/Columbia

Sale Highlight: Columbia Newton Ridge Waterproof Hiking Boot, $60 (was $80), columbia.com

(The men’s version of this hiking boot is also on sale for the same price.)

eBags

You’ll score up to 75 percent off luggage from brands like Samsonite, Delsey, and Cal-Pak during eBags’s Labor Day sale.

Courtesy Emily Blevins/eBags

Sale Highlight: Delsey Helium Titanium International Carry-On Spinner Trolley, $105 (was $320), ebags.com

Dermstore

From now through September 6, take 20 percent off select beauty products (including a variety of TSA-friendly travel kits) on Dermstore by using the code LABORDAY at checkout.

Courtesy Emily Blevins/Dermstore
Sale Highlight: First Aid Beauty Ready. Set. Hydrate! 5-Piece Kit, $35 (was $44), dermstore.com

L.L. Bean

Through September 4, use the code LABORDAY at checkout to save 25 percent off select merchandise from L.L. Bean, including luggage and bags, outdoor equipment, and their iconic duck boots.

Courtesy Emily Blevins/L.L. Bean

Article continues below advertisement

Sale Highlight: Lifestraw Go Bottle, $34 (was $45), llbean.com

REI

Select outdoor gear, clothing, and shoes are as much as 40 percent off from REI’s own label, plus there are steep discounts on gear from brands like Patagonia, Cannondale, and Thule.

Courtesy Emily Blevins/REI

Sale Highlight: Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Men’s Jacket, $124 (was $249), rei.com

(The women’s version of this jacket is also on sale for the same price.)

AFAR participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may earn a commission if you purchase an item featured in this story. All products and services listed here are independently selected by AFAR journalists.

>> Next: Shop These Products to Support National Parks (Even When You’re Not There)

popular stories

  1. It’s Official—Fully Vaccinated People Can Travel, CDC Says

    Tips + News

  2. Hawaii Issues New Rules for Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. The Louvre Just Put Its Entire Collection Online

    Art + Culture

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Back With Its Best Bonus Ever—80,000 Points

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Back With Its Best Bonus Ever—80,000 Points

Loyalty + Rewards

Croatia Joins List of Countries Open to Vaccinated Travelers

Croatia Joins List of Countries Open to Vaccinated Travelers

Tips + News

Explore Ten Amazing Caves in Kentucky’s Lush Countryside

Explore Ten Amazing Caves in Kentucky’s Lush Countryside

Discover The Newest National Park and More Natural, Otherworldly Beauty

Discover The Newest National Park and More Natural, Otherworldly Beauty