The 50 Best Things to Do This Summer in All 50 States: The Midwest

Summer is coming, and with it comes tons of great summer events. Every state has more than enough to do, but what can you absolutely not miss? We’ve collected iconic, quirky, and just plain fun things to do this summer from every state. Here, the best of the best in every state in the Midwest. Where? Detroit, Michigan

What? Detroit River Days

When? June 19–21

Why Go? This riverfront festival celebrates Detroit’s nautical culture with jet skiing, boat tours, professionally made sand sculptures, live concerts, and samples of the areas best seafood. From $3. riverdays.com. Where? Milwaukee, Wisconsin

What? Summerfest

When? June 24–28 & June 30–July 5

Why Go? Summerfest touts itself as the world’s largest music festival. Fair enough, we say. With over 800 acts attracting almost a million people over the 11 days of the event, we’d be hard-pressed to find a more massive event. For the price, this Wisconsin fest couldn’t be a better deal. From $19 per day. summerfest.com. Where? Avon, Indiana

What? Hendricks County Rib-Fest

When? June 27th

Why Go? Every year, over 5,000 people come out to try some of Hendricks County’s best ribs. At Rib-Fest, local Indiana restaurants compete for the title of “Best Ribs”—a tough contest in a town that takes them so seriously. Free to attend. avonchamber.org. Taste of Chicago. Photo by star5112.

Where? Chicago, Illinois

What? Taste of Chicago

When? July 8th-12th

Why Go? There isn’t anything quite like summer in Chicago, when the city comes to life. Taste of Chicago is a cornerstone of the summer experience. In fact, it’s Chicago’s biggest event, drawing in 1.5 million visitors each year to celebrate (and sample) the eclectic food culture of the Windy City. Free to attend. tasteofchicago.us. Basilica Block Party. Photo by Quazie. Where? Minneapolis, Minnesota

What? Basilica Block Party

When? July 10–11

Why Go? The Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis is America’s first basilica. It’s also home to the Basilica Block Party, a two-day rock show where you can sing along to the likes of Weezer, Wilco, and Echosmith. This is possibly the coolest fundraiser ever, with ticket sales going back to restore the Basilica. From $50 per day. basilicablockparty.org. Where? Wayne, Nebraska

What? Wayne Chicken Show

When? July 10–12

Why Go? This year, the theme of the Wayne Chicken Show is “Chicken Selfie”—which, honestly, is reason enough for us to attend. But if you need more, the Chicken Show is also the site of the world’s largest chicken dance (bring your dancing boots) and the National Cluck-Off, where participants cluck like a chicken for a prize of $400. Free to attend. chickenshow.com. Where? Rapid City, South Dakota

What? Cruiser Car Show

When? July 12

Why Go? This laid-back car show comes with an afternoon concert, food vendors, a NASCAR display and a champion drag racer. Cars will be judged in several categories throughout the day as well. Free to attend, $25 to register a car day-of. mainstreetsquarerc.com. Where? Topeka, Kansas

What? Fiesta Mexicana

When? July 14–18

Why Go? This over 80-year-old celebration of Hispanic heritage in Topeka includes a professional carnival, a wide variety of vendors, and some of the best local and international Latin musicians. If you like it hot, enter the jalapeno eating contest—the winner is whoever can stomach the most raw jalapenos before the timer runs out. Free to attend. olg-parish.org/fiesta. Iowa State fair. Photo by Carol VanHook. Where? Des Moines, Iowa

What? Iowa State Fair

When? August 13–23

Why Go? The Iowa State Fair regularly expects over a million visitors, probably partially because it earned a spot on the NY Times “1000 Places to See Before You Die.” It also boasts the world’s largest livestock show (you’ll have to see it to believe it), the state’s largest art show, and daily schedules packed with contests and activities, all on 160 acres. From $8 per day for adults. iowastatefair.org. Where? St. Louis, Missouri

What? Festival of Nations

When? August 29–30

Why Go? The Festival of Nations is a multicultural celebration like no other in the region, with over 40 ethnic food booths and an international market with souvenirs from around the world available for purchase. Free to attend. festivalofnationsstl.org.

