How to Get the Best View of the 2024 Total Eclipse in Texas

One of the most bewitching and bewildering natural phenomena will occur in Texas this spring: after crossing parts of Mexico, a total solar eclipse will darken a large swath of the Lone Star State before continuing on its way across North America.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, casting a large shadow that either partially (a partial solar eclipse) or totally (a total solar eclipse) blocks sunlight. While partial eclipses occur twice per year, total solar eclipses happen just once about every 18 months. And the last time a total solar eclipse happened in Texas was 627 years ago—way back in 1397—making this upcoming event especially spectacular and rare.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming total solar eclipse in Texas.

When will the total solar eclipse in Texas happen?

Texas’ solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024 roughly between 1:32 p.m. - 1:41 p.m. CST. Some regions will experience more totality (aka darkness) than other areas of the state. The Texas Hill Country is in the most favorable position in the path of the eclipse and places like Kerrville, Bandera, and Fredericksburg will be getting around four and a half minutes of totality. A few major Texas cities will be able to experience the eclipse as well:



Austin will get 1 minute and 46 seconds of totality

Dallas will get 3 minutes and 52 seconds of totality

Half of San Antonio (basically everything north of Castle Hills) will get 1 minute and 10 seconds of totality

The sun is powerful—it’s important to protect your eyes while viewing an eclipse. Photo by Viacheslav Lopatin/Shutterstock

How to see the solar eclipse

NASA recommends watching solar eclipses through eclipse glasses (a special kind of eyewear made from black polymer that’s able to filter out radiation from the sun) or with a handheld solar viewer (a reflective piece of plastic that’s also able to block radiation). The only time it is safe to look directly at the sun is during the exact moment of totality, when the moon is completely blocking sunlight from reaching the earth. However, as the sun reappears, you’ll need to pop those eclipse glasses back on as soon as possible—even when the moon is partially blocking the sun, sunlight still has the power to damage retinas and cause permanent injury.

It might be a good idea to book a night at a local hotel to avoid dealing with traffic. Be sure to slather up on sunscreen and bring plenty of water. The weather won’t be terribly unpleasant in Texas in April (highs average around 80 degrees Fahrenheit during this time of year), but dehydration is still a risk when spending large amounts of time outdoors. Consider wearing long-sleeved, sun-blocking shirts, and long pants—protective clothing can prevent bites from mosquitoes and chiggers, pesky microscopic mites that love to hide in tall grass and cause burning, itchy welts.

Where is the best place to see the eclipse in Texas

Das Peach Haus was Fredericksburg’s first permanent roadside fruit stand and is fashioned from an old German log cabin that dates back to the 1870s. Photo by Heather Villagran/Unsplash

Kerrville

Totality: 4 minutes and 24 seconds

Located at the headwaters of the Guadalupe river and surrounded by rolling, cedar-covered hills, Kerrville is a sleepy town and is especially popular among retirees seeking to spend their golden years in a sunny, beautiful place. The city of Kerrville will be holding an Eclipse Festival to celebrate the celestial event, and programming will include live music, children’s entertainment, and talks given by scientific speakers. But there’s still plenty to do in Kerrville after the eclipse—hang around and rent a kayak or canoe to explore the Guadalupe, where native Texan birds, fish, and plants abound. And don’t forget about Kerrville’s quirky downtown—sure, there’s the traditional multi-story antique mall, but there are also unexpected shops like the Fairy Moon Emporium, which specialize in selling New Age and eclectic art, period pieces, and, generally speaking, fun knick-knacks.

Fredericksburg

Totality: 4 minutes 23 seconds

The Hill Country is also a great place to see wildflowers, such as the bluebonnet, during the spring. Photo by Delaney Van/Unsplash

Fredericksburg is perhaps the most popular and well-known of the cute-as-a-button small towns that dot the Hill Country. Founded in 1846 by German immigrants, Fredericksburg’s Germanic heritage still runs strong to this day. The town recently launched a website dedicated to providing eclipse chasers with information about the upcoming total solar eclipse—they recommend heading to the Marktplatz (a small park located next to the Vereins Kirche Museum) or the 330-acre Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park to snag prime eclipse-viewing spots.

Get a taste of the town’s historic German roots at the Old German Bakery and Restaurant which specializes in dishes like schnitzels, potato pancakes, and sausages. Then, get acquainted with Fredericksburg’s trailblazing past at the Pioneer Museum which features 10 historic structures that have been staged with artifacts and displays documenting the municipality’s history. To end the day on a sweet note, head over to Das Peach Haus for fresh peaches (Fredericksburg is famous for them), peach cider, and peach cobbler served with Bluebell ice cream.

Bandera

Totality: 4 minutes 8 seconds

About an hour northwest of San Antonio and two hours southeast of Austin, travelers will find the Cowboy Capital of the World, Bandera. The Old West spirit is still going strong in this small town with its main street that looks as if it’s been plucked out of a spaghetti Western, cowboys that set up shop each Saturday downtown, and monthly gunslinger reenactments that take place at the visitor’s center. Even when there’s not a solar eclipse happening, Bandera is still a popular destination for astro enthusiasts. The town is an ideal place to stargaze, thanks to its famously dark skies, and it’s also a part of the Hill Country Alliance’s Night Sky Program, an organization that advocates for reduced light pollution through educational outreach and changes in government policy.

The Commodore Perry Estate was constructed in 1928 and its modern décor seeks to echo that Roaring Twenties ambiance. Courtesy of Commodore Perry Estate

Hotels: Where to stay in Texas during the solar eclipse

Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection

Location: 4100 Red River St., Austin | Find on Google Maps

Book Now: From $425 per night

This 10,800-square-foot Italianate manor is set on 10 acres of carefully manicured garden-like grounds and was initially built in 1928 for cotton businessman and real estate developer “Commodore” Edgar Perry and his wife, Lutie. Now on the register of National Register of Historic Places, the Commodore Perry Estate was thoroughly revamped in 2020 by interior designer Ken Fulk who wanted to preserve the property’s glamorous Roaring Twenties-style and old school Texan touches, while thoroughly modernizing it with contemporary amenities. There are now 42 guest rooms and seven terrace suites at the hotel, some of which are outfitted with their own private terraces. The Commodore Perry Estate is located in Austin’s ultra-hipster Hyde Park neighborhood and is just 10 minutes from downtown, making it the Auberge Resorts Collections’ very first urban hotel.

Hoffman Haus

Location: 608 E. Creek St., Fredericksburg | Find on Google Maps

Book Now: From $205 per night

For tastefully-appointed and almost unbearably cute accommodations in the Hill Country, look no further than Fredericksburg’s Hoffman Haus. There are 20 rooms and suites on the property, which are spread across a two-story tall main house and a handful of free-standing cottages. Check-in can be completely remote thanks to an electronic keypad and a code that’s sent in advance, but if travelers would like a physical key, they can drop by the main office where an attendant and some fresh cookies will be waiting. Breakfast is included in the cost of a stay and delivered in a gingham-covered picnic basket every day at 9 am sharp. Conveniently, the Hoffman Haus is just a short 10 minute walk from Fredericksburg’s busy downtown strip, which is populated by over 150 independently owned shops.

A number of famous guests have visited the Adolphus including George H. W. Bush, Queen Elizabeth II, and Babe Ruth. Courtesy of the Adolphus

The Adolphus, Autograph Collection

Location: 1321 Commerce St., Dallas | Find on Google Maps

Book now: From $210 per night

The Adolphus is the Grand Dame of the Dallas hospitality scene—it’s the oldest continually operating hotel in the city. It officially opened its doors in 1912 and was constructed over the site of the town’s original city hall. The Beaux Arts-style hotel is located in the heart of downtown Dallas and will be hard to miss—it’s been described as being designed with “explosive extravagance” by The Dallas Morning News. The Adolphus has 407 rooms and is known for its European-style decor and up-close-and-personal views of downtown Dallas. Since the Big D will be getting the most amount of totality out of any major Texas city, the Adolphus will be an ideal place to post up during the event. Consider watching the eclipse from their luxurious rooftop pool which is outfitted with private cabanas, a full bar, and a poolside restaurant.