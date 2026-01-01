Aube Rey Lescure is a French-Chinese-American author and Editor-in-Chief of the literary magazine Off Assignment. Her debut novel, River East, River West, was shortlisted for the 2024 Women’s Prize for Fiction, the Carol Shields Prize, the Massachusetts Book Award, and the Maya Angelou Book Award, among others. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, Granta, Guernica, LitHub, Electric Literature, and more. Her essay “At the Bend of the Road” was selected for Best American Essays 2022.

