Survival Guide to San Fermín

Arrive early for the running of the bulls. By 6 a.m. all the good spots along the route will be snapped up. Try Calle Santo Domingo by the railing that stretches down from the Navarra Museum. Or shell out 50 euros in advance to rent a spot on a balcony.

Although San Fermín can seem chaotic, the musical wake-up always begins at 6:45 a.m., the encierro at 8 a.m., the Big Head parade at 9:30 a.m. Bullfights start at 6:30 p.m., fireworks at 11 p.m., and the open-air dance at midnight. Processions and parades always pass through the Plaza del Ayuntamiento.

Rules for running: Don’t get to the route late or drunk. Don’t touch the bulls. You can start from any part of the route; most jump out of the bulls’ path after a couple seconds. If you fall, don’t get up until the bulls have passed. That’s the surest way to be gored.

Right before each encierro, the runners at the start of the course sing to San Fermín, asking his blessing. Join in at the end with a rousing “¡Viva San Fermín! ¡Gora San Fermín!”

Enjoy some Basque culture at the jai alai championship, the rock-throwing and log-pulling contests, and the nightly folk concerts in the Plaza del Castillo.

Don’t jump off the fountain. Pamploneses do not consider jumping off the fountain to be part of their local culture; they consider it idiotic.