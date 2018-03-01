St. Regis Celebrates Kauai’s Star Power With a New Movie Set Tour

There’s a lot that can be accomplished on a sound stage in Culver City, but when Hollywood needs to portray a tropical wonderland, it goes to Hawaii. So as Oscar season approaches us, the St. Regis Princeville Resort on Kauai is nominating itself as Best Landscape in a Supporting Role. The resort has created a day tour that will take guests around the island to view the filming locations for such films as Raiders of the Lost Ark, South Pacific, Avatar, Hook, and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (you can bet the Caribbean tourist associations weren’t happy about that one). Star-struck guests will be guided by Angela Tillson, a film location manager for numerous movies, and will travel by ATV to famously beautiful filming locations before boarding a helicopter for Manawaiopuna Falls, which had a starring role in Jurassic Park.

Courtesy of St. Regis Princeville The Presidential Suite at the St. Regis Princeville appeared in the George Clooney film “The Descendants.”



To completely live the experience, guests can reserve the St. Regis Princeville’s Presidential Suite, which was featured prominently in 2011’s critically acclaimed George Clooney vehicle, The Descendants. We hope your stay is less complicated than the relationships in that film.

The St. Regis Princeville Resort’s one-day Movie Set Tour Experience is available from March 1 to September 30, 2018, and priced at $5,674 for two. A four-night stay in the Presidential Suite will add $14,700. After all, the scenery isn’t the only thing that attracts Hollywood to Hawaii.

Courtesy of St. Regis Princeville During the day-long tour, participants use ATVs to hop from one Kauai filming location to another.

