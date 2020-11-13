South Africa Reopens to All International Travelers

On October 1, South Africa began allowing some international flights to re-enter the country after a strict six-month ban on international travel to combat the spread of COVID-19. But travel from a list of more than 50 countries, including the United States, remained off-limits.

Now, the country is opening up to all international travelers as long as they submit to COVID-19 testing requirements, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday during a national update on the country’s coronavirus response efforts.

International travelers arriving in South Africa must provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test procured no more than 72 hours prior to their departure to South Africa. The test must be conducted by a “certified medical practitioner,” according to the South African government’s travel information site, and it should include the name and signature of the practitioner who conducted the PCR test.

Travelers will also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival and if they display any symptoms or have been in contact with an infected person, they will be required to take a mandatory COVID-19 test at their own expense. If the COVID-19 test comes back positive, the traveler will need to quarantine for 10 days at their own cost at a designated quarantine location. (The government did not provide additional details about the quarantine accommodations.)

Ramaphosa said his government will closely monitor any signs that international visitors increase transmission rates.