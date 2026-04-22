Why the Solgaard Carry-on Closet Suitcase Isn’t for Everyone

Every time I travel with my mom, she’s amazed that my suitcase is consistently bursting at the seams. You might think a travel writer for nearly 15 years would have tried-and-true outfits, but I’ve accepted that I’m a traveler who needs options. Instead of changing how I pack, I’ve learned to make it work—usually with a combination of packing cubes and tightly rolled clothes to maximize every inch of space.

It’s no wonder that I was drawn to a piece of luggage that has the word “closet” in the name. When I heard about the Solgaard Carry-On Closet suitcase, I imagined a new way to pack that would allow me to bring more outfits in a carry-on than I ever had. But after testing it out, it became clear the suitcase wasn’t built for how I travel—though for the right person, it could be exactly what they’re looking for.

What is the Solgaard Carry-On Closet?

Instead of relying on traditional compartments or packing cubes, the Solgaard Carry-On Closet suitcase centers around a removable, collapsible “closet” system: a vertically stacked set of five shelves that compress down into the case and can then be hung up from the suitcase handle, or in a hotel closet. The suitcase has a 50/50 split “clamshell” design, and the collapsible closet should theoretically fit in one half of the suitcase, leaving the other half open for additional packing space.

Founded in 2016 and based in New York City, Solgaard is a sustainability-focused travel brand that blends functional design with eco-conscious materials, including recycled ocean-bound plastics—an ethos reflected in the suitcase’s design.

The idea is simple enough. Pack your clothing into the shelves at home, compress them into the suitcase, and upon arrival, pull the insert out and hang it up. No unpacking required.

The carry-on comes in two sizes: a medium (the size I have) and a large version for travelers who need more space in their carry-on luggage. The medium is marketed as compliant with all international airline carry-on size restrictions and starts at $325, while the larger size is priced higher and offers additional capacity (see details in the chart below).

Comparison chart: Medium vs. Large

Feature

Medium Carry-On Closet

Large Carry-On Closet

Dimensions

20.8" x 13.4" x 9"

22.4" x 14.6” x 9.6"

Weight

8.25 lbs

8.82 lbs

Price

$325

$345

Capacity (claimed)

5–8 days of clothing

7–11 days of clothing

Airline compatibility

Accepted by all major international airlines

Accepted by all North American airlines

Best for

Short trips, light packers

Longer trips, heavier clothing



Both sizes feature a hard-shell exterior made in part from recycled ocean-bound plastic, a clasp closure instead of a zipper, and smooth-rolling wheels. The suitcase is available in a range of colors, including black, navy, and several coastal-inspired tones. The brand also offers a limited lifetime warranty that covers wheels, clasps, handles, and locks.

On paper, it sounds like a smart solution for staying organized on the road. In practice, it depends heavily on how and what you pack.

The promise: Pack for five to eight days

Solgaard’s marketing materials say that the medium carry-on closet can hold enough clothing for a five- to eight-day trip but also state that each shelf should only be packed to about 60 to 70 percent full. That’s an appealing claim, especially for travelers trying to avoid checked bags, but less appealing for someone like me who needs every bit of available space.

In testing, a five- to eight-day capacity felt supremely optimistic.

For a two-night trip to Baltimore in February, I struggled to fit a typical mix of size medium and large winter clothing into the closet system alone. Bulkier items like jeans, slacks, and sweaters quickly filled the shelves, leaving little room for anything else. Once the closet insert was compressed and zipped, its bulk took up a significant portion of the suitcase, limiting how much could fit in the other half. More than one pair of chunkier shoes like sneakers or boots were out of the question.

This isn’t necessarily a flaw so much as a mismatch between the product’s design and real-world packing habits. If your wardrobe leans toward thin, lightweight pieces like T-shirts, workout gear, sandals, swimwear, or summer dresses, you’ll likely get closer to the advertised capacity. Bulkier fabrics tell a different story.

It works if you pack a specific way

The standout feature of the suitcase is, of course, the hanging closet. And for the right traveler, it can be genuinely useful.

If you tend to live out of your suitcase, avoid using hotel dressers, or don’t plan to hang your clothes using the hangers provided in an actual closet, the system offers a clear visual layout of your clothes. You can put undergarments and socks on one shelf, tops in another, bottoms in another, et cetera. Once hung, it’s like a compact wardrobe, making it easy to see and grab what you’ve packed.

But for me, the same feature felt cumbersome. When attached to the suitcase handle, the closet insert can make the entire setup top-heavy, and unless positioned carefully, the suitcase has a tendency to tip over.

While the hanging system is designed to streamline unpacking, I found myself only using it once I arrived at the hotel as opposed to throughout my stay. I simply couldn’t break the habit of hanging up my clothes, especially those that wrinkled easily.

Where the suitcase falls short

The biggest challenge with the carry-on closet is that its defining feature takes up space whether you fully use it or not.

Once compressed, the insert is tall and somewhat rigid, which impacts how much you can fit in the remaining half of the suitcase. Unlike with traditional soft-sided luggage or even zippered hard shells (especially expandable models), there’s very little flexibility. The clasp closure, while sleek and secure, doesn’t allow for any overpacking (which I’ll admit, could be a good boundary for someone like me). If the suitcase doesn’t close, it simply doesn’t close.

For travelers who are used to squeezing in an extra outfit or two at the last minute, that lack of give can feel limiting. On the flip side, it could be a helpful constraint for anyone trying to pack more intentionally.

The system also doesn’t adapt easily to different types of trips. Packing for a warm-weather getaway is one thing, but preparing for colder climates, where sweaters, denim, and heavier fabrics are essential, is another. In those cases, the closet shelves fill up quickly and don’t compress down as neatly as intended. I also found it to be quite heavy for a carry-on, coming in at over eight pounds when empty (with the shelving system inside).

What it does well

Despite its limitations, the suitcase gets several fundamentals right.

The spinner wheels are smooth and easy to maneuver across a variety of surfaces, including thick hotel carpets and city sidewalks. The medium carry-on size is accepted by all major international and domestic airlines, which removes some of the stress around overhead bin compatibility.

The structured design also enforces a level of organization that can be appealing. Even if the closet system doesn’t work perfectly for every trip, it does encourage you to think more deliberately about what you’re bringing and how you’re packing it.

And for travelers who prioritize staying organized above all else, especially those who pack lighter, the system can deliver on its core promise.

Who this suitcase is for

The Solgaard Carry-On Closet isn’t a one-size-fits-all suitcase, even if its marketing suggests otherwise.

It’s best suited to travelers who:



Pack primarily lightweight clothing, or for kids clothing

Are staying in small hotels or cruise ship cabins that don’t offer much storage space

Move frequently and don’t want to fully unpack in each new space (like on a road trip)

It’s less ideal for those who:



Pack bulkier items like jeans, sweaters, or structured pieces like blazers

Need flexibility to overpack, adjust on the go, or shop in their destination

Take trips across varying climates

Prefer a more traditional packing setup

The bottom line

The Solgaard Carry-On Closet offers a thoughtful take on organization, but it solves a very specific problem—one that, for travelers like myself, may not exist in the first place.

If your goal is to streamline unpacking and keep your clothing neatly arranged in one place, the design has clear appeal. But if you prioritize versatility, capacity, or the ability to adapt your packing to different types of trips, the system can feel restrictive.

In the end, the suitcase doesn’t necessarily fall short, it just asks you to pack in a way that may not come naturally. And for many travelers, that adjustment may be the biggest hurdle of all.

Afar received a complimentary Solgaard Carry-on Closet suitcase for review. Our coverage is independent; the company did not review or approve this story.