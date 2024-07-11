Should You Tip at an All-Inclusive Resort?

It’s clear when staying at a hotel or resort that some staff members need to be tipped. But what about at an all-inclusive resort?

At an all-inclusive, everything from daily meals to housekeeping to special activities is included in the price, leaving no fiscal surprises. All-inclusives have become more attractive to travelers of all types lately: No longer does the phrase “all-inclusive” have to imply tacky decor, long buffet lines, and crowded pools. Instead, it can mean luxurious, personalized service and attentive staff. But if you’re getting high-quality service, does that mean you need to tip, or have gratuities already been included in the upfront price? And if so, how much gratuity was added?

“A good rule of thumb is to plan ahead and check if gratuities are included when booking with your travel advisor or on the resort’s website. That way, you know what is covered before you arrive,” says Shyla Gardner, vice president of commercial services for Latin America and Caribbean for Hyatt, which has 11 all-inclusive brands in its portfolio. “You can also inquire during the check-in process.”

While most all-inclusive hotels and resorts do include gratuities in the total, some may not. And even so, you may want to tip extra to show your appreciation for staff members who has gone above and beyond. Many hotels and resorts in the all-inclusive category state their tipping policies on their websites, with some encouraging tipping and others forbidding it.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about tipping etiquette at all-inclusive resorts.

Do I need to tip at an all-inclusive resort?

Short answer: It depends. It’s best to check the resort’s website in advance or call to find out if tipping is encouraged or even permitted, as Gardner suggests, because some luxury all-inclusive resorts, like Blackberry Farm in Tennessee and Twin Farms in Vermont, forbid their staff from accepting extra tips. If you prefer not to ask, you can observe what other guests are doing once you arrive.

The resort may tell you up front how it operates. “We remind our guests about our policies during their arrival and welcome experience with our front desk team,” says Rob Sherman, managing director at Curtain Bluff, a luxury all-inclusive resort in Antigua. “Doing this right away allows guests to know that their wallets can go right into the safe in their room and not come out until the end of their vacation with us.”

As at Curtain Bluff, many resorts include a gratuity fee either before you arrive or at the end of your trip. If so, then you’re all set—although you’re always free to give more, if the property allows.

If tipping is allowed at your resort, remember that a gratuity is always optional and that leaving a gratuity for exceptional one-off or daily service is a kind, generous way to show your appreciation.

Some resorts make it easy to do so. For example, while Velas Resorts, a group of luxury all-inclusives in Mexico, does include gratuity in its fee, the brand nonetheless facilitates providing extra gratuity. “At the end of any dining experience, guests receive a check primarily for inventory purposes, but it also includes a line for additional gratuity should they wish to leave one,” explains Enrique Sinencio, general manager of Casa Velas, an all-inclusive boutique resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. “Additionally, we provide envelopes in-suite for guests who prefer to give extra tips to their personal concierge or housekeeping team. This ensures that every gesture of appreciation is easy and straightforward.”

Who do I tip at an all-inclusive resort?

If your resort allows tipping, you can consider tipping staff members like bellhops, valets, concierges, pool and beach staff, butlers, tour guides, shuttle and cart drivers, kids club staff, housekeeping, and massage therapists.

“[Tipping extra] not only acknowledges the individual’s dedication and hard work but also reinforces the staff’s commitment to providing an outstanding overall guest experience,” says Sinencio. “It’s a meaningful way to personally thank the team members for their extraordinary efforts.”

For tipping at resort dining outlets, you can decide whether you want to tip every time you go for drinks or have a meal—or at the end of your stay. Remember: If you tip only at the end, you may not encounter the same staff member(s) during your last day. So consider asking whether the staff share their tips. Sometimes, the bar will have a tip jar that’s split among staff.

Some resorts may prefer you to tip into a larger staff pool. “If [guests] would like to further reward our staff, we ask that they please consider making an additional contribution to the staff service charge pool, which also benefits back of house staff, who equally contribute to making your stay enjoyable,” says Sherman.

If I do tip, how much should I give?

First, determine whether you can tip in U.S. dollars. Doing so is fine at some Caribbean resorts, but never use coins as those can be difficult to exchange. Bring a small amount of cash, including smaller bills like fives and tens. For a one-week stay, you should bring a total of $150 to $200 for tips, according to the gratuity amounts recommended by the American Hotel and Lodging Association. This equates to around $20 to $25 per day for the staff members you interact with.

A gratuity guide from the American Hotel and Lodging Association has a list of different tipping suggestions based on the type of service that you receive in a standard hotel. For example, the guide recommends tipping housekeeping and bellhops between $1 and $5 dollars per night or per bag carried.

If your resort doesn’t include gratuities in the fee, then use the restaurant standard of tipping 20 percent of the total meal. If a tip is included in the total, consider $3 to $5 per person at upscale dinners for excellent service. If you have the same server each morning—at a more casual breakfast buffet, for example—you may want to leave $5 after a few days. For bartenders, $1 or $2 every round is appropriate.

For massage therapists and tour guides, you should tip as you normally would if you weren’t staying at an all-inclusive (typically 15 to 20 percent of your activity or service cost).