Secluded Mountain Hideaways You Can (and Should) Actually Stay in

By Sarah Buder

Feb 13, 2018

One of two “Solo Houses” in Cretas, Spain. The off-the-grid homes, which are located near the border of Catalonia and Valencia, run on solar energy.

Courtesy of Lannoo

A newly published book compiles the world’s most stunning vacation homes surrounded by unbounded nature and sweeping views—and they’re all available to rent.

Picture yourself waking up in the most serene setting possible. What do you see? Chances are, the scenery you’re envisioning looks something like what you’ll find inside the pages of Mountain View, a new book from Lannoo, the renowned Belgian publishing house.

Inside its pages, Mountain View—which was curated by lifestyle and travel journalist Sebastiaan Bedaux—provides an in-depth look at 30 stylish hideaways around the globe, from a rustic villa on a farm in Slovenia to a modern cabin in Norway’s wilderness; a remote, minimalist Himalayan hideaway in India contrasts with a sustainable, modern home in the California desert.
 
But Mountain View isn’t just an exquisite addition to your coffee table collection that’ll provide you with fodder for your vacation daydreams. The book includes practical information—such as contact details for renting the homes and suggestions for what to do in the surrounding areas—so you don’t just have to imagine what it would be like to get away from it all in these off-the-grid homes; you can actually plan a trip for yourself. 

Here are just a few of the striking properties you can stay in:

The low-impact “Hen House” offers quick access to the unique landscapes of Scotland’s Isle of Skye.
Courtesy of Lannoo
Local design students conceptualized “Tubakuba,” a design-forward wooden hut situated high above the Norwegian city of Bergen.
Courtesy of Lannoo
New Zealand’s “Scrubby Bay House” is nestled near a private bay on the South Island’s Banks Peninsula.
Courtesy of Lannoo
“Villa Vals” is carved into a mountainside in the Swiss Alps, surrounded by a secluded garden.
Courtesy of Lannoo
“The Ark” in Matugama, Sri Lanka, is situated near the famous Sinharaja Forest Reserve.
Courtesy of Lannoo
To purchase a copy of Mountain View, click here.

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

