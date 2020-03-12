This New Travel Subscription Company Will Change the Way You Book Hotels

There are thousands of hotels to pick from on Safara—and right now AFAR readers can get $50 off the annual subscription fee.

In addition to offering a highly vetted list of hotels, Safara gives the commissions it earns back to its members so you can accumulate points and book free trips in the future.

When online travel agencies—or OTAs—hit the internet in the mid-90s, the way people booked hotels changed completely. Instead of calling up a travel agent or a hotel directly, people could browse thousands of options on sites like Expedia and Priceline and book it all online. But over the following 25 years, not much changed, Maya Poulton realized. A travel industry veteran who has worked for Jetsetter.com and Mr & Mrs Smith in the past, Poulton wanted to come up with an idea for a better OTA. The result is Safara, a brand-new hotel booking website that launched in January 2020, that is run on a subscription-based model. Unlike other OTAs, Safara passes 100 percent of the commissions it makes from bookings onto its members in the form of “Safara Points,” which are each worth the equivalent of $1. (The amount you earn varies by hotel.) Safara members can earn Safara Points each time they book a hotel through the site. The next time they want to book a hotel through Safara, they can use those points to save money on their next stay. Typically, the annual membership fee is $195 a year, but right now AFAR readers can get $50 off by using the code “AFAR20” at checkout. When you add in the $100 in free travel Safara is gifting everyone toward their second booking, you’re looking at a net cost of just $45 for your first year. Sign Up: $195 per year (use code “AFAR20” for $50 off), safara.travel Courtesy of Safara Safara cofounders Maya Poulton and Joey Kotkins.

Safara launched in January with 7,000 hotels across the globe all handpicked by Poulton over the past 15 months. “I’ve slept in hundreds of these hotels and toured even more,” Poulton said. A frequent traveler who has lived in seven different countries, Poulton says that less than 2 percent of hotels made the cut to be added to Safara’s options. You’ll find big brands like Ritz-Carlton and Kimpton alongside boutique hotel collections like Hoxton, Freehand, and the Line. To see what the experience is like, I tried Safara out for a recent trip to Paris over Christmas. The website looks and operates like any other hotel booking website—you simply enter the place and the dates on which you want to travel. Unlike Expedia, however, I didn’t get thousands of options for Paris. Instead, Safara returned results for around 100 hotels, which gave me choices without completely overwhelming me. I found that the top results all had a “Where We Stay” badge to mark properties where Safara employees have personally slept before. Courtesy of Safara Safara’s website features a range of hotel options in each city.

