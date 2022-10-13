This Must-Have Card for American Airlines Frequent Fliers Is Offering Its Biggest Welcome Bonus in Years

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Compensation may impact how an offer is presented. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team.

The Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® is a premium, cobranded credit card from American Airlines (AA), catering to loyalists who value access to Admirals Club lounges and an enhanced airport experience. (Hello: first checked bag free on domestic flights and early boarding.) Despite a $450 annual fee, the card maintains popularity thanks to the complimentary Admirals Club membership it provides (valued at $650), plus the option to add 10 (yes, 10!) additional cardholders free of charge, all of whom can also get lounge access. (If maximized, that’s a value of $6,500.)

As the year ends—and as American announces an upcoming reimagination of its lounges—the card is courting new customers with a hefty 80,000-mile welcome offer.

Here’s why those who fly (or plan to fly) AA regularly should consider getting this card now.

The biggest welcome offer in years

The current introductory bonus on Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard allows new cardholders to earn 80,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after spending $5,500 on purchases in the first three months.

The card’s typical welcome offer is 50,000 miles and rarely deviates from it. We’ve occasionally seen 75,000 miles for a short time, but we haven’t seen something as large as 80,000 bonus miles in over five years.

If used wisely, 80,000 AAdvantage points can go far. As a oneworld Alliance founding member, American Airlines has access to award inventory of fellow alliance members, such as Air Tahiti Nui, Alaska Airlines, British Airways, Iberia, and Qatar Airways, plus independent partner JetBlue. The best use of AAdvantage miles in our office last year was a business-class ticket from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Harare, Zimbabwe, for 70,000 miles. The ticket Fort Lauderdale (FLL) → Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) → Doha (DOH) → Harare (HRE) was entirely in business and included a 14-hour leg in a Q-suite on Qatar Airways.

Admirals Club access for you, the family, and more

If purchased outright, an Admirals Club membership costs $650 annually. However, it comes as a complimentary perk of the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard. Admirals Club Membership grants access to nearly 50 AA-branded lounges for the cardholder plus two guests or immediate family members traveling with the cardholder.

Moreover, the card has an exceptional policy when it comes to additional cardholders. Up to 10 cardholders can be added at no cost, each receiving Admirals Club access (with two guests apiece, no less). Additional cardholders don’t quite get the full membership of the original cardholder, who can obtain access to lounges with which American Airlines may have reciprocal lounge privileges. But it’s incredible value nevertheless.

Earn points and status quicker on AA for a limited time

Aside from the upped introductory bonus, the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard is allowing new cardholders the opportunity to rack up extra points on AA tickets for the rest of 2022. Through December 31, 2022, earn a total of four AAdvantage miles for every dollar spent on eligible American Airlines purchases. (That’s double the regular two miles per dollar on eligible American Airlines purchases.) On all other purchases, you’ll earn the normal one mile per dollar spent.

AA’s recently revised elite status program entails earning a certain number of Loyalty Points during the status year to reach Gold (30,000), Platinum (75,000), Platinum Pro (125,000), or Executive Platinum (200,000). Every dollar spent on the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard is another AA mile banked plus another Loyalty Point toward status. With the current promotion, every dollar spent on AA equates to four Loyalty Points. Unfortunately, the welcome bonus does not count as Loyalty Points. However, cardholders can earn 10,000 additional Loyalty Points after spending $40,000 in purchases during the qualifying status year.

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck statement credit

A Global Entry or TSA PreCheck statement credit (every four to five years) is common among credit cards with high annual fees, and the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard is no exception. Charge either application fee to your card and the amount will be refunded as a statement credit. Note that this benefit is for the primary cardholder only and does not extend to additional cardholders.

Benefits on American Airlines

On American Airlines flights, the primary cardholder can expect one free checked bag for his- or herself and up to eight travel companions on the same itinerary. Anticipate an enhanced airport experience as a cardholder with priority check-in and early boarding when flying American Airlines. Also look forward to 25 percent savings on inflight food and beverage purchases.

Takeaways

The Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard is a smart choice for those who fly AA often and frequent airports with Admirals Club lounges. A welcome bonus of 80,000 points, a free checked bag, and a limited-time chance to earn extra miles and Loyalty Points seals the deal. However, this card offers little else in terms of its earnings structure—it’s a measly one point per dollar spent—or in terms of travel benefits. Suffice it to say, you’re getting the card for the lounge access it provides to you and your additional cardholders. It should not be the only card you carry.

