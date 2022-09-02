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By Associated Press (AP)
  •  September 2, 2022

Regional Airline Aha! Has Shut Down

Less than one year after launching, the Nevada-based discount carrier halted operations after parent company ExpressJet filed for bankruptcy.
Those $49 fares out of Nevada’s Reno-Tahoe International Airport are a thing of a past.

Those $49 fares out of Nevada’s Reno–Tahoe International Airport are a thing of the past.

Courtesy of Aha!

Nevada-based discount airline Aha! has stopped flying after its parent, ExpressJet Airlines, filed for bankruptcy protection and said it would sell its assets.

ExpressJet said it faced lower-than-expected revenue because demand for travel weakened with new COVID-19 variants. It also said it was burdened with high costs, particularly for jet fuel.

The Atlanta-area company filed for protection on August 23 in the federal bankruptcy court in Delaware.

Aha! flew to about a dozen cities on the West Coast from its base in Reno, Nevada. A message on its website says the airline is unable to help stranded travelers make other travel arrangements and that customers booked on future flights should contact their credit card company for refunds.

ExpressJet, based in the Atlanta area, was formed in 1986 from several small commuter airlines. For many years, it flew smaller planes as a regional carrier for Continental, JetBlue, American, and United. In 2020, United Airlines removed its planes from ExpressJet, wiping out the company’s revenue. ExpressJet reinvented itself in 2021 as a charter airline and operator of Aha!, which stood for air, hotel, and adventure.

In the filing, a company executive said ExpressJet ceased all operations, including charter flights, laid off most of its employees, and will return its planes to leasing companies. ExpressJet said it has 1,300 now-furloughed pilots.

The largest debt listed in the filing is a $10 million unsecured claim by the U.S. Small Business Administration under the payroll protection program that the government launched to help businesses hurt by the pandemic. It owes another $3.9 million for a pandemic-relief loan made by the Treasury Department.

Associated Press (AP)
The Associated Press provides independent news journalism from around the world.

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