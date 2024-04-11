The World’s Most Expensive Cruise Runs Up to Nearly $1 Million Per Person And Will Sail to 40 Countries

Regent Seven Seas Cruises will sail what may well be the most expensive commercial cruise ever in 2027: an around-the-world trip with prices ranging from just under $100,000 to almost $1 million per person.

Sound over the top? Yes, for most travelers. But the luxury line expects the cruise will break company sales records, just as many of its past world cruises have, often selling out the day bookings opened.

“People are more eager than ever to embark on once-in-a-lifetime luxury travel experiences,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “In fact, over the past few years, we’ve received continued interest and increasing demand for our world cruises as discerning travelers want to venture further and for longer durations. Now more than ever, people do not want to wait for opportunities to pass them by.”

Passengers on 2027 World Cruise will call the recently launched 746-passenger Seven Seas Splendor home for more than 4 months. Pete Barrett/Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Indeed, weeks- and even months-long world cruises have become a popular travel style in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the luxury and upscale cruise markets.

To meet the growing demand, Regent’s 2027 world cruise will be the first aboard one of the company’s largest and newest explorer class ships, the 746-passenger Seven Seas Splendor, which launched in 2020. The ship has 373 suites across 15 categories, ranging from the 307-square-foot Veranda Suite to its lavish, one-of-a-kind 4,443-square-foot Regent Suite.

Perched on the 14th deck, the Regent Suite has unobstructed 270-degree views over the ship’s bow from a 1,300-square-foot wraparound veranda. A glass-enclosed solarium offers a view that mirrors that of the captain’s from the bridge. The over-the-top accommodation also has its own spa retreat complete with a personal sauna, steam room, and Jacuzzi, as well as original Picasso artworks adorning the walls, a custom Steinway Grand Maroque Piano by Dakota Jackson, and a handcrafted Hästens Vividus mattress, which retails for more than $200,000, topped with the finest bed linens and pillow styles.

The bed in the Regent Suite of the Seven Seas Splendor features a handcrafted Hästens Vividus mattress, which retails for more than $200,000. Stephen Beaudet/Regent Seven Seas

Regent Suite guests will also have a dedicated butler, a full bar, and a personal car and driver in every port.

Fares for the 140-night voyage, which departs on January 11, 2027, start at $91,499 per guest for a Veranda Suite and go up to $839,999 per guest for the opulent Regent Suite. Travelers who prefer a slightly shorter journey can sail a 126-night Miami-to-Rome voyage, with fares ranging from $84,999 per guest up to $755,999 per guest.

So, what exactly does one get for those prices?

Fares for the World of Splendor sailing include first-class round-trip flights, door-to-door luggage service, 486 shore excursions, specialty dining, wine and spirits, unlimited Wi-Fi, and unlimited laundry and dry cleaning.

The sailing will visit 73 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the ancient site of Petra in Jordan. Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas

Where will the ship go?

For this 140-day world cruise, the Seven Seas Splendor will sail from Miami to New York, visiting 71 ports of call (including 14 overnight stays) in the Caribbean, South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Africa, and Europe. Guests will travel 35,668 nautical miles across 3 oceans, exploring 40 countries on 6 continents.

Over more than four months, passengers will have the opportunity to celebrate Carnival in Panama City, visit a Sri Lankan street festival in Colombo, and step back in time during an exclusive Roaring ’20s–themed event in Málaga, Spain, that will feature haute couture and vintage automobile displays. The itinerary includes visits to 73 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, among them Kakadu National Park in Australia, Singapore Botanic Gardens, Elephanta Caves in India, and Palmeral of Elche near Alicante, Spain.

There are nine dining venues on board the Seven Seas Splendor, including alfresco eating areas, in addition to wellness options, cooking classes, and entertainment. Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas

What’s there to do on board?

The ship has a full spa and wellness center with included classes and activities led by fitness and mindful living experts. There’s a culinary arts kitchen for hands-on cooking lessons, evening entertainment, and nine dining venues, ranging from Compass Rose, offering a customized menu each night of the cruise, to Pan-Asian outpost Pacific Rim and the elevated steakhouse Prime 7. There’s also a French bistro called Chartreuse, and Sette Mari at La Veranda serves Italian fare with stunning ocean views.

Under parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Regent Seven Seas is part of the company’s larger Sail and Sustain program, which invests in ways to reduce emissions and the environmental impact of the fleet through investments in new and evolving green technologies. It also encompasses Regent’s Eco-Connect Tours, on which passengers can engage with local communities that are promoting sustainable tourism initiatives like biodynamic and organic wine production in Bordeaux, France, and visiting a sloth sanctuary in Costa Rica.

