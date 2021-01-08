This “Queen’s Gambit”–Inspired Hotel Room Is a Midcentury Dream

I’d be lying if I said high-stakes chess matches were what kept me glued to The Queen’s Gambit over a two-day Netflix binge. Don’t get me wrong: Watching young chess prodigy Beth Harmon humiliate men match after match was certainly entertaining. But more than anything, I found myself pining after the 1960s set design, wishing I, too, could live in a house where every room is plastered with the most over-the-top wallpaper you could imagine.

Yet the likelihood of turning my New York City rental into a midcentury fever dream is unlikely. Lucky for me, the 21c Museum Hotel Lexington—the same Kentucky city where the Netflix show is set—opened a Queen’s Gambit–inspired “Harmon Room” earlier in January.

Courtesy of VisitLEX Even the wallpaper is chess themed.

In partnership with the VisitLEX tourism board, the 21c Museum Hotel Lexington collaborated with local designer Isabel Ladd, a self-described “enthusiastic maximalist,” and Lucy Jones, the founder of the Mid-Century Design League of Lexington, to create a period-appropriate room.

The result is something that looks like a set straight out of the show—right down to the chessboard installed above the king-size bed mimicking Beth’s drug-induced hallucinations. There’s also custom wallpaper in a pattern called “The Knight’s Gambit” designed by Alex K. Mason of Kentucky-based Ferrick Mason Inc. and plenty of midcentury furniture acquired from private collections and a local antique shop called Scout.