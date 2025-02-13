Plan Your Travel Year

By February, you’ve either totally crushed—or totally given up on—those New Year’s resolutions. But whatever happened, now’s a great time to set some serious travel goals.

Our new collection of planning stories is full of intel and inspiration to guide you through an amazing year of adventure. We reveal how to make the most of your airline points and which hotel loyalty schemes are best. We’ve highlighted the destinations that top travel advisors believe will be big in five years—and therefore are best to visit now. And we’ve got the latest on cruising, top restaurants around the world, and more.

Happy travels, wherever you might be going.