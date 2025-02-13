Plan Your Travel Year

Travel InspirationWhere to Travel Next

Your complete guide to another 12 months of adventure.

By Tim Chester
February 13, 2025
A few people swimming and relaxing at green Wadi Bani Khalid oasis in Oman

Where will 2025 take you? We’re dreaming of the wadis of Oman for starters.

Photo by Nathalie Mohadjer

By February, you’ve either totally crushed—or totally given up on—those New Year’s resolutions. But whatever happened, now’s a great time to set some serious travel goals.

Our new collection of planning stories is full of intel and inspiration to guide you through an amazing year of adventure. We reveal how to make the most of your airline points and which hotel loyalty schemes are best. We’ve highlighted the destinations that top travel advisors believe will be big in five years—and therefore are best to visit now. And we’ve got the latest on cruising, top restaurants around the world, and more.

Happy travels, wherever you might be going.

Tim Chester
Tim Chester is a deputy editor at Afar, focusing primarily on destination inspiration and sustainable travel. He lives near L.A. and likes spending time in the waves, on the mountains, or on wheels.
Slovenia
Where to Travel Next
12 Under-the-Radar Places You Should Travel to Now, Before They Get Popular
We asked travel advisors and tour operators for their insight into up-and-coming places likely to be a lot busier in a few years.
Concept art combining photos of hands holding three cards with the logos of Marriott, Hyatt, and Hilton on them against a purple background
Hotel News + Openings
Hotel Loyalty Programs Aren’t What They Used to Be
High-design boutique hotels, glamping outposts, luxury all-inclusives. In 2025, the hotels you can book through loyalty programs like Hilton Honors, World of Hyatt, Marriott Bonvoy, and IHG One Rewards look a lot different than they did a few years ago.
photo illustration of a view through an airline window onto a stunning vista of an open-air room in the mountains with a bed and a wooden table and chairs
Loyalty + Rewards
These Are the Airline Loyalty Programs That Are Actually Worth It, According to Experts
Airline loyalty programs, many travelers say, aren’t what they used to be. But some are still well worth it—just for different purposes.
Restaurant employees working in a garden in front of a historic farmhouse restaurant in Norway
Restaurants + Cafés
10 Restaurants Worth Planning a Trip Around
These meals are so special and immersive that they could anchor your entire vacation. Step one: Nab a reservation.
Aurora Expeditions's Greg Mortimer expedition vessel in Greenland sailing among icebergs with striking cliffs in the background
Cruise
There’s a Very Good Reason You Should Book a Cruise Right Now
“Wave season” is a promotional period when cruise lines roll out some of the best discounts, free flights, and attractive upgrades of the year. Here’s when it is and what’s on offer.
Silhouette of young woman working on laptop and waiting for flight in the Airport - El Prat-Barcelona airport. This airport was inaugurated in 1963 - Barcelona, Spain
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Planning Your Flights for 2025? Avoid These U.S. Airports With the Most Delays
A report from passenger rights company AirHelp clues travelers in to the airports and travel months with the most delays and disruptions.
Unpacked_S04E01.jpg
Unpacked (Podcast)
S4, E1: Your Next Tour Might Be a Silent One. AI Will Remake Your Hotel Experience. These Are the Travel Trends to Watch in 2025
On this episode of Unpacked, leaders from Hyatt, Hilton, and InterContinental share the trends that will shape luxury travel for years to come.
