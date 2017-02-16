Passenger Drones to Double as Taxis in Dubai

Dubai is taking transportation to new heights—literally. That was the takeaway this week after the director of the city’s transportation authority unveiled plans to roll out passenger drones across the city. The announcement, which was reported far and wide in publications such as the New York Times and Engadget, is part of a broader plan to increase driverless technology.

The first drones—eight-rotor models from Chinese manufacturer EHang—will be large enough to transport a passenger of up to 260 pounds and a small suitcase. They are expected to hit the skies by July.

Technically, the model Dubai will use is the EHang 184, a drone that generated quite a buzz when it debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January 2016. These particular drones boast a flight range of about 30 minutes or 31 miles, whichever expires first.

Think of the drones as large bubbles flanked by rotors that provide lift and propulsion. They look like something out of The Jetsons. They function like something out of a science-fiction flick.

Here’s how the devices work: A paying passenger enters the drone and uses voice recognition to confirm his or her destination. After takeoff, the drone communicates over a wireless network with a control center on the ground for the latest weather and air traffic patterns to determine the most efficient route. The drone then delivers the passenger to his or her destination.