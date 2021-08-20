The Organizations Aiding Afghans and How Americans Can Help

In the days leading up to and since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on August 15, Afghans concerned about mounting violence and about the return to austere rule have been trying to flee the country en masse.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), more than half a million people have already been displaced by the violence in Afghanistan so far this year, many of whom are women and children.

“This latest situation is only adding more suffering to an already tragic situation, in which over 5 million Afghans are displaced in the country and across borders,” the UNHCR said in a recent statement about Afghanistan.

While Afghanistan is not a place many U.S. leisure travelers know from personal experience, it is one Americans are all too familiar with for the U.S.-led invasion there in 2001 that ousted the insurgents from power, and for the 20 years since that the U.S. has had a military presence in Afghanistan.

Many Afghans have resettled in the United States, and Afghan communities have become an integral part of American cities and neighborhoods. If there is anything this pandemic has taught us, it is that no matter how far apart we are, we are all inherently connected.

For those watching the events unfold from abroad and wondering what they can do, there are numerous ways to help. Here are the organizations looking for funding and other assistance.

Women for Afghan Women