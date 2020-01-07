Round-Trip Flights to Europe Are as Low as $238 During This Six-Day Sale

It’s the start of a new year, and time to start plotting out where we want to go in the coming months. If you’re having trouble deciding, maybe Norwegian Air’s new airfare sale will help.

The Scandinavian airline that is known for its no-frills, low-cost flights across the pond just launched a sale that will end on Sunday, January 12 (at 11:59 p.m. ET). The fares are good for travel that takes places between January 14 and March 31, 2020, and between September 1 and October 24, 2020—which is perfect, because we’re all about off-season travel these days.



Examples of some of the sale’s lowest one-way fares include:

Boston to London: From $119

New York to Paris: From $119

New York to Rome: From $134

New York to Amsterdam: From $139

San Francisco to Barcelona: From $139

San Francisco to Paris: From $149

San Francisco to London: From $145

Miami to London: From $139

Austin to London: From $159

Denver to Paris: From $179

Los Angeles to Paris: From $169

Los Angeles to Madrid: From $189

So, what’s the catch? Well, Norwegian is known as a no-frills airline, as mentioned above. Its lowest fare (which it refers to as “Lowfare”) only includes a single 22-pound carry-on. Everything else, including a checked bag, a meal onboard, and a seat reservation, is extra. How strict are they about that 22-pound limit? One editor at AFAR deemed the carrier to be very stringent about that policy, while another said she often gets away with more. So, it’s up to you whether you want to chance it.