Round-Trip Flights to Europe Are as Low as $238 During This Six-Day Sale

Jan 7, 2020
Photo by Nicola Forenza/Shutterstock
Beat the crowds, and book a flight to Rome for this spring.
Right on time to help solidify our 2020 travel calendar, Norwegian Air has launched an airfare sale with one-way flights between the U.S. and London, Paris, Barcelona, Rome, and Madrid going for under $200.
It’s the start of a new year, and time to start plotting out where we want to go in the coming months. If you’re having trouble deciding, maybe Norwegian Air’s new airfare sale will help.
The Scandinavian airline that is known for its no-frills, low-cost flights across the pond just launched a sale that will end on Sunday, January 12 (at 11:59 p.m. ET). The fares are good for travel that takes places between January 14 and March 31, 2020, and between September 1 and October 24, 2020—which is perfect, because we’re all about off-season travel these days.
Examples of some of the sale’s lowest one-way fares include:
Boston to London: From $119
New York to Paris: From $119
New York to Rome: From $134
New York to Amsterdam: From $139
San Francisco to Barcelona: From $139
San Francisco to Paris: From $149
San Francisco to London: From $145
Miami to London: From $139
Austin to London: From $159
Denver to Paris: From $179
Los Angeles to Paris: From $169
Los Angeles to Madrid: From $189
So, what’s the catch? Well, Norwegian is known as a no-frills airline, as mentioned above. Its lowest fare (which it refers to as “Lowfare”) only includes a single 22-pound carry-on. Everything else, including a checked bag, a meal onboard, and a seat reservation, is extra. How strict are they about that 22-pound limit? One editor at AFAR deemed the carrier to be very stringent about that policy, while another said she often gets away with more. So, it’s up to you whether you want to chance it.
Article continues below advertisement
If you pay a little more for Lowfare+, you get a 44-pound checked bag, a seat reservation (except for flights to or from London, Barcelona, and Madrid), and a meal included with your fare.
Otherwise, Norwegian typically flies state-of-the-art Boeing 787 aircraft, so if you’re familiar with 787s, you’ll know what to expect.
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy