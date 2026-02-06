One of America’s Most Iconic State Parks Is Expanding

Niagara Falls captivated visitors earlier this month when the cascades became partially frozen amid a severe winter storm, transforming one of the most recognizable natural landmarks in North America into an awe-inspiring dreamscape of icicles and roaring water gushing between snow-covered cliffs.

That same stunning landscape is now the focus of a major rethink on how visitors move through the area. Niagara Falls State Park, the oldest state park in the United States, is expanding to absorb the neighboring Whirlpool and Devil’s Hole state parks in an effort to create a more connected, easy-to-explore experience for visitors looking to spend time beyond the falls’ main overlooks.

“I think a lot of people go online and see that they could do the falls in a day, so that’s what they do,” said Angela Berti, region director of public affairs for New York State Parks Niagara. “But in the area, you can do birding, go cycling, fish, hike—there are so many reasons to stay longer.”

The ambitious project will add more than 150 acres and two miles of new trails, linking the falls area to Whirlpool and Devil’s Hole through the scenic Niagara Gorge corridor. The work is expected to be completed in time for the 2026 high season, and when it is done, the expansion will feature nearly five miles of continuous overlooks and hiking trails that trace the Niagara River.

The plan is to connect Niagara Falls State Park with two neighboring parks, including Whirlpool (pictured). Shutterstock

Berti said the expansion is designed to address a stark imbalance in visitation. Niagara Falls State Park draws roughly 9 million visitors each year, while Whirlpool State Park, two miles away, sees closer to 300,000 annual visitors.

“It’s so beautiful, and we wanted to get more people to explore the rest of the area,” Berti said, adding that she hopes the expansion will help the Whirlpool section get the recognition it deserves.

In addition to new trail connections, the project includes improved signage, clearer wayfinding, and coordinated park operations across the expanded park system. Whirlpool and Devil’s Hole will become integrated “zones” within Niagara Falls State Park, making them easier for first-time visitors to discover and navigate.

The expansion also strengthens connections to nearby cultural and educational attractions, including the Aquarium of Niagara and the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center. Berti noted that visitors exploring the Whirlpool area can pair outdoor time with stops that deepen their understanding of the region’s natural, cultural, and industrial history.

“You watch that water fall over the cliff and don’t really think about where it ends up,” Berti said. “But you go to the Whirlpool area where the gorge itself bends at 90 degrees and creates this really magnificent Class V rapid. It’s just a beautiful location and feels so far removed from the hustle and bustle of Niagara Falls proper—it allows you to really enjoy your time in nature.”

Importantly, Whirlpool State Park and Devil’s Hole State Park will remain free to enter, preserving access to some of the region’s most dramatic hiking routes and river views. Future phases of the project are expected to improve transportation options and upgrade visitor amenities, further smoothing the experience for guests navigating the expanded park system.