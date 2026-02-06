Tips + NewsTrending News
By Bailey Berg
  •  February 5, 2026

One of America’s Most Iconic State Parks Is Expanding

It will absorb two neighboring parks, which will add 150 acres to the area and more connecting trails and overlooks.
A sightseeing boat at the base of Niagara Falls with a large cloud of mist from the falls

Approximately 9 million people visit Niagara Falls State Park each year—and the hope is to have them explore beyond the famous cascades.

Photo by Olivier Guillard/Unsplash

Niagara Falls captivated visitors earlier this month when the cascades became partially frozen amid a severe winter storm, transforming one of the most recognizable natural landmarks in North America into an awe-inspiring dreamscape of icicles and roaring water gushing between snow-covered cliffs.

That same stunning landscape is now the focus of a major rethink on how visitors move through the area. Niagara Falls State Park, the oldest state park in the United States, is expanding to absorb the neighboring Whirlpool and Devil’s Hole state parks in an effort to create a more connected, easy-to-explore experience for visitors looking to spend time beyond the falls’ main overlooks.

“I think a lot of people go online and see that they could do the falls in a day, so that’s what they do,” said Angela Berti, region director of public affairs for New York State Parks Niagara. “But in the area, you can do birding, go cycling, fish, hike—there are so many reasons to stay longer.”

The ambitious project will add more than 150 acres and two miles of new trails, linking the falls area to Whirlpool and Devil’s Hole through the scenic Niagara Gorge corridor. The work is expected to be completed in time for the 2026 high season, and when it is done, the expansion will feature nearly five miles of continuous overlooks and hiking trails that trace the Niagara River.

Water from the Niagara River flows between rocky banks covered with bushes and trees in Whirlpool State Park

The plan is to connect Niagara Falls State Park with two neighboring parks, including Whirlpool (pictured).

Shutterstock

Berti said the expansion is designed to address a stark imbalance in visitation. Niagara Falls State Park draws roughly 9 million visitors each year, while Whirlpool State Park, two miles away, sees closer to 300,000 annual visitors.

“It’s so beautiful, and we wanted to get more people to explore the rest of the area,” Berti said, adding that she hopes the expansion will help the Whirlpool section get the recognition it deserves.

In addition to new trail connections, the project includes improved signage, clearer wayfinding, and coordinated park operations across the expanded park system. Whirlpool and Devil’s Hole will become integrated “zones” within Niagara Falls State Park, making them easier for first-time visitors to discover and navigate.

The expansion also strengthens connections to nearby cultural and educational attractions, including the Aquarium of Niagara and the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center. Berti noted that visitors exploring the Whirlpool area can pair outdoor time with stops that deepen their understanding of the region’s natural, cultural, and industrial history.

“You watch that water fall over the cliff and don’t really think about where it ends up,” Berti said. “But you go to the Whirlpool area where the gorge itself bends at 90 degrees and creates this really magnificent Class V rapid. It’s just a beautiful location and feels so far removed from the hustle and bustle of Niagara Falls proper—it allows you to really enjoy your time in nature.”

Importantly, Whirlpool State Park and Devil’s Hole State Park will remain free to enter, preserving access to some of the region’s most dramatic hiking routes and river views. Future phases of the project are expected to improve transportation options and upgrade visitor amenities, further smoothing the experience for guests navigating the expanded park system.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a Colorado-based travel writer and editor who covers breaking news, trends, sustainability, and outdoor adventure. She is the author of Secret Alaska: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure (Reedy Press, April 2025), the former associate travel news editor at Afar, and has also written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, and National Geographic.
FROM OUR PARTNERS
A mountain biker taking a spin on one of Breckenridge’s wooded trails.
Outdoor Adventure
Where to Hike, Bike, and Stargaze in Breckenridge
Sponsored by
Rootstalk serves a variety of creative dishes in Breckenridge.
Restaurants + Cafés
8 Restaurants Worth Visiting in Breckenridge
Sponsored by
A family hikes through one of Breckenridge’s flowering alpine meadows
Outdoor Adventure
How to Spend Summer Days Outdoors in Breckenridge
Sponsored by
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
MORE FROM AFAR
A blue and grey train traveling along coastal tracks, with ocean and beach grass on one side and trees in the background
Trains
You Can See California’s Beautiful Nature by Train. These Are the Most Scenic Routes to Take.
May 14, 2026 05:06 AM
 · 
Alesandra Dubin
An A-frame Airbnb home with Utah's mountains in the background
Trending News
You Can Now Earn Delta SkyMiles on Your Entire Airbnb Booking—Here’s How It Works
May 13, 2026 02:34 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
TSA and airlines warn that the lines at the country's airports could be particularly long this holiday season.
Trending News
The Free TSA Shortcut Most Travelers Still Don’t Know About
May 12, 2026 06:57 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A bright yellow Spirit Airlines plane flying through the sky
Air Travel News
Now That Spirit Airlines Has Shut Down, What’s the Future of Affordable Flying?
May 12, 2026 05:30 PM
 · 
Rachel Chang