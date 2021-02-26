Earn up to 75,000 Miles With These United Airlines Credit Card Bonuses

Earning bonus miles from one of these cards could be your ticket to a United business-class seat on your next trip.

United’s credit cards are offering some of their highest bonuses ever along with plenty of perks.

share this article

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. This compensation may impact the presentation of offers or affiliate links on this site. AFAR does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team. It seems like every week another exciting travel credit card bonus launches. Earlier this month, three of Southwest’s credit cards offered the chance to earn a Companion Pass. Now, the United℠ Explorer Card, the United Club℠ Infinite Card, and the United Gateway℠ Card have just debuted some of their highest-ever introductory offers, with the chance to earn up to 75,000 bonus miles on the United Club Infinite, in particular. Even if you’re not planning to travel anytime soon, signing up for one of these cards could be the right opportunity to rack up the miles you’ll need for trips when are you are ready to venture out into the world again. However, there are plenty of other good reasons to apply for one of United’s credit cards right now. Bonus miles are just the beginning Each of these three cards offers its own set of advantages. Choosing the right one will depend on which bonus is most attractive to you, which annual fee is within your budget, and what kinds of purchases you tend to make from day to day. United Explorer Card This middle-of-the-road mainstay is probably the best choice for most travelers given its moderate annual fee and outsized benefits. Current welcome offer: Earn up to 65,000 bonus miles—40,000 after spending $2,000 within the first three months, and an additional 25,000 bonus miles after spending a total of $10,000 within the first six months. For context, the previous United Explorer introductory offer was just 40,000 bonus miles after spending $2,000 in the first three months.

Earning: Earn two miles per dollar spent on United Airlines purchases as well as on hotel accommodations and at restaurants, including eligible delivery services. Earn one mile per dollar on everything else.

Other benefits: Cardholders and a companion get a free checked bag when flying United and enjoy priority boarding as well as 25 percent back on in-flight purchases of food, drinks, and Wi-Fi. After every account anniversary, they also receive two one-time United Club passes. What’s more, cardholders can count on a statement credit of up to $100 for a Global Entry application (or $85 for TSA PreCheck) once every four years. This card has some excellent travel protections , too, including trip interruption and cancellation coverage as well as lost and delayed baggage insurance.

Annual fee: $0 for the first year, then $95 Why apply now?

Article continues below advertisement

This current introductory bonus is 25,000 more miles than usual and is also one of the best offers this credit card has ever extended. The miles you can earn by completing the spending requirement would be enough for over a dozen one-way economy tickets on short hops within the United States, or a round-trip ticket in economy from the U.S. to Europe or many cities in Asia. Apart from that, the United Explorer is a strong earner thanks to its dining and hotel bonus categories, and it is one of the few airline cards with an annual fee under $100 that includes a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck benefit. And the annual fee is waived the first year, so it’s basically a no-risk chance to earn a lot of United miles. United Club Infinite Card Want some more premium perks? This card comes with United Club membership, among other advantages. Current welcome offer: Earn 75,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months. This card previously waived its $525 annual fee for the first year but came with no bonus miles for hitting a spending requirement.

Earning: Get four miles per dollar spent on United Airlines purchases and two per dollar on travel and dining at restaurants, including eligible delivery services. Earn one mile per dollar on everything else.

Other benefits: The United Club Infinite’s most valuable perk: It includes United Club membership, so you can enjoy the airline’s lounges when you fly. Cardholders and a companion on the same reservation get a first and second free checked bag on United flights, plus Premier Access for priority check-in, security screening, and boarding at the airport. They also receive a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application statement credit once every four years and enjoy 25 percent back on in-flight purchases, as with the United Explorer.

Annual fee: $525 Why apply now? United Club membership might not have the same allure as usual at the moment if you’re not flying frequently. However, if you’re a regular United passenger and don’t currently have lounge access, or you usually purchase membership anyway, you might as well get this card and enjoy the facilities thanks to it. United Club membership usually costs $550–$650 depending on your elite status tier, so even with a $525 annual fee, you’re saving money. You can also expect a few elite perks like Premier Access and free checked bags thrown in. Not only that, but for a long time, this card was simply waiving the first year’s annual fee as its welcome offer, so the chance to earn a bonanza of bonus miles should be attractive to a lot of United loyalists. Just note that this card won’t get you into the airline’s swanky Polaris Clubs, but it will get you into its serviceable United Clubs, as well as into most of its Star Alliance airline partners’ business-class lounges around the world. United Gateway Card Although its initial bonus is lower than the others, the fact that this card has no annual fee is a major selling point. Current welcome offer: Earn 20,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 on purchases within the first three months. That’s double the number of miles previously available.

Earning: Obtain two miles per dollar on United Airlines purchases, at gas stations, and on local transit and commuting, including rideshares, taxis, tolls, and mass transit. Now through September 30, 2021, the card also accrues three miles per dollar on up to $1,500 per month at grocery stores . Earn one mile per dollar on everything else.

Other benefits: Cardholders get 25 percent back on food, drinks, and Wi-Fi purchased on United flights. The card also waives foreign transaction fees.

Annual fee: $0 Why apply now?

Article continues below advertisement