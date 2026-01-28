Still Don’t Have a Real ID? You’ll Need to Pay a Fee to Get Through the Airport Starting in February

Travelers who arrive at the airport without a Real ID–compliant driver’s license (or another federally accepted ID, such as a valid U.S. passport) will soon face more than just extra screening—they’ll be required to pay a $45 fee. Beginning February 1, 2026, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) plans to roll out a new paid identity-verification program called ConfirmID, a last-resort option for passengers who arrive at the airport without proper identification and still want to fly.

The $45 ConfirmID process will replace the previous fee-free manual identity checks and is designed to cover the cost of verifying a traveler’s identity.

TSA first announced the policy in December 2025, stating that fliers without the correct ID will need to use what the agency described as a “modernized alternative identity verification system.”

“This fee ensures the cost to cover verification of an insufficient ID will come from the traveler, not the taxpayer,” Adam Stahl, the senior official performing the duties of deputy administrator for TSA, said in a press release. “The security of the traveling public is our top priority, so we urge all travelers to get a Real ID or other acceptable form of ID as soon as possible to avoid delays and potentially missing flights.”

The announcement follows a proposed rule—published in the Federal Register, the official daily publication of the U.S. government, on November 20—that suggested a fee of $18. However, the agency has increased the fee from its previously proposed amount of $18 to $45.

How TSA’s ConfirmID process will work

Under the new ConfirmID process, travelers can pay the $45 fee in advance online (with a debit or credit card, Venmo, or PayPal) and also submit their travel start date and basic personal information, such as their legal name, address, and date of birth to allow TSA to verify their identity. If successful, TSA will issue a temporary clearance valid for up to 10 days, which covers any number of flights within that window.

At the TSA checkpoint, those who have completed the online form will be asked to show a printed or electronic copy of their TSA ConfirmID receipt (which will be provided via email) to a TSA officer.

We urge all travelers to get a Real ID or other acceptable form of ID as soon as possible to avoid delays and potentially missing flights. Adam Stahl, TSA’s senior official performing the duties of deputy administrator

The agency is urging travelers to complete the process online before arriving at the airport, warning that those who wait until they reach the security checkpoint could face delays of up to 30 minutes or more—and could potentially miss their flight. Those who don’t complete it ahead of time will be asked to step aside and complete the form. The fee is nonrefundable, and payment does not guarantee that TSA will be able to confirm a traveler’s identity; passengers who cannot be verified may still be denied access to the secure side of the airport.

Why is TSA charging a fee for those without a Real ID?

The November notice in the Federal Register explained that the new fee will cover a trip through a new biometric screening process, during which a traveler’s photo will be scanned and matched to government databases, among other expenses affiliated with the ConfirmID identification process.

Real ID enforcement officially kicked in for air travel in May 2025, meaning adults flying domestically within the U.S. must present either a Real ID–compliant license or another approved credential, such as a U.S. passport or military ID.

The TSA has said roughly 94 percent of travelers are already using a compliant ID. The agency states that travelers without an acceptable form of identification may face “enhanced security procedures” but will not automatically be denied boarding. Since May, TSA has allowed travelers to fly after completing “an identity verification process which includes collecting information such as [their] name and current address to confirm [their] identity.”

It’s a process that, the Federal Register memo noted, is “time and resource intensive, limiting the number of individuals for whom TSA can provide the service.”

The TSA isn’t framing the proposed $45 fee as a punishment for those who aren’t carrying Real IDs. Rather, it contends that it’s a cost-recovery measure for the resources required to verify identity on the spot. Per the memo, the cost cannot “exceed the aggregate costs associated with the program” and will cover expenses such as information technology infrastructure and services; software development; data infrastructure, integration, security, and compliance; and program management costs. Those who forget their Real ID at home (or lose it before or during a trip) will also have to pay the fee to fly.

Why do travelers need a Real ID?

The Real ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, with the objective of setting higher, uniform security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and IDs. Previously, the standards varied widely by state, with differing levels of verification processes, which presented security vulnerabilities.

The federal government responded by creating one national standard for how IDs should be issued, how identity should be verified, and how states should share certain data. Each state has its own Real ID requirements, but typically, the main difference in applying for and getting a Real ID–compliant license versus a noncompliant one lies in the documentation you need to provide.

For instance, to get a Real ID in California, you need to make an appointment at a California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office, provide an identifying document such as a passport or birth certificate, proof of your Social Security number (such as your Social Security card or a W-2 form), and proof of California residency.

Full implementation of the new Real ID requirement has been slow. Some state governments initially refused to participate, arguing that the federal government was forcing them to adopt expensive verification systems without sufficient funding. Meanwhile, DMVs needed time—years, in many cases—to rebuild identity-checking systems, redesign their licenses, retrain staff, and overhaul databases. The federal government responded with extension after extension to the Real ID deadline. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered DMVs and paused large-scale upgrades just as deadlines were approaching.

Even when enforcement finally went into effect this past May, it did so with built-in alternatives for travelers who inevitably showed up at the airport without proper ID. However, come February 1, it’ll be the first time that travelers without adequate ID are mandated to pay a fee.

What types of ID are accepted by TSA?

Currently, the acceptable forms of ID, according to TSA, are:



Real ID–compliant driver’s licenses or state photo identity cards issued by the DMV or state’s equivalent

State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License or Enhanced ID

U.S. passport or passport card

Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler cards, like Global Entry

Permanent resident card

Border-crossing card

Photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including those issued to dependents

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC)

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government–issued passport card

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

This story was originally published in November 2025, and was updated on January 28, 2026, to include current information.