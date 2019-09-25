7 Exciting New Airline Routes Coming to the Caribbean This Winter

If you’re the kind of person who starts dreaming about beach getaways as soon as the first day of fall arrives, we have good news for you. Getting to the Caribbean from the United States this winter will be easier than ever, thanks to several convenient new flight routes. American Airlines loyalists will be the happiest, since the carrier is launching nearly half a dozen new routes to places like St. Thomas, St. Lucia, and more from the Midwest, East Coast, and Texas this year.

On February 1, 2020, JetBlue is launching direct flights between New York’s JFK airport to Pointe-à-Pitre in Guadeloupe. This new flight route will make JetBlue the only airline to operate flights between the Northeast and the French overseas territory after Norwegian Air ended its service to the island earlier in 2019. The new JetBlue flight will last four and a half hours and will operate on Airbus A320 aircraft. Fares for this new flight could be found this week on Google Flights for as low as $387 for departures throughout March 2020.

Dallas (DFW) and Chicago (ORD) to St. Thomas, USVI, American Airlines

On December 21, 2019, American Airlines is launching new Saturday-only flights from both Dallas/Fort Worth and Chicago O’Hare to the U.S. Virgin Island of St. Thomas. The Dallas flights will operate on Boeing 757 planes year-round, while the Chicago service will be seasonal and fly on A319 planes.

Chicago (ORD) to St. Lucia, American Airlines

American Airlines is launching a seasonal service between Chicago O’Hare and St. Lucia’s Hewanorra International Airport on December 21, 2019. The Saturday flights will operate on Boeing 737 planes. A search on Google Flights at press time showed that fares for this new route are in the low $800s throughout the entire winter high season for the island.

Charlotte to Grenada, American Airlines

Those who depart from American Airlines’ Charlotte, North Carolina, hub will be able to start flying direct to the island of Grenada starting December 21, 2019. The Saturday-only flights will operate year-round on A319 planes.

New York (JFK) to Jamaica, American Airlines

American Airlines is launching new flights to Jamaica a month earlier than the rest of its new Caribbean routes. On November 21, 2019, daily service between JFK and Montego Bay (MBJ) will begin to operate on Boeing 737 planes. Delta, JetBlue, and Caribbean Airlines also operate nonstop flights on this same route. Fares for all four airlines appeared to be hovering in the $400s for travel dates throughout this winter on Google Flights this week.

Minneapolis–St. Paul to the Bahamas, Sun Country

Midwesterners will have a chance to escape to the warmth of the Bahamas without any pesky layovers once Sun Country launches direct routes between Minneapolis–St. Paul and Nassau on December 21, 2019, on Boeing 737 planes. Nassau and its resorts like Baha Mar and Atlantis were unaffected by Hurricane Dorian. Sun Country is a budget airline that will charge extra for everything from seat selection to carry-on bags.

New York (LGA) to Bermuda, American Airlines

Bermuda isn’t located anywhere near the Caribbean Sea (it’s about 1,000 miles due north of Puerto Rico), but we’ve included this new American Airlines route to the British overseas territory for anyone looking to book an island getaway. The new year-round service launches on December 21, 2019, and will fly between New York’s LaGuardia airport and Bermuda on Boeing 737 planes. Keep in mind that because of Bermuda’s northern location, the highs throughout most of winter there are in the 70s instead of beach-friendly 80s.

Basic economy fares for this new route could be found on Google Flights this week for as low as $322 from December 2019 through April 2020. Main Cabin fares went for $372 in that same time period.

