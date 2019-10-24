Michelin Just Gave These 10 New York Restaurants New Stars

Photo by David Malosh
Oct 24, 2019
Blue Hill at Stone Barns now has two Michelin stars. To get there, you’ll need to take a 35-minute Metro-North train from Grand Central and a 10-minute taxi ride from the Tarrytown station.
A Brooklyn wine bar owned by LCD Soundsystem’s frontman and a restaurant 30 miles outside of the city both earned stars in the 2020 edition of the Michelin Guide New York City.
For the first time in its 15 year history, Michelin expanded the boundaries of its New York City guide to include restaurants outside of the five boroughs.
On Monday, October 21, Michelin revealed the 2020 edition of its New York City guide with 76 restaurants earning stars across the boroughs and Westchester County, a new addition to the guide this year. Even though Michelin didn’t award three-star status to any additional restaurants this year (it hasn’t since 2012), 10 restaurants had their star status elevated or achieved star status for the first time ever.
The addition of Westchester County, which lies directly north of New York City, seemed designed specifically to add its famed farm-to-table Blue Hill at Stone Barns to the list. Debuting with two-stars, chef Dan Barber’s vegetable-focused menu is sourced directly from on-site greenhouses and a working farm located about 30 miles north of midtown Manhattan.
The other two-star debut this year is Atomix, which serves contemporary versions of traditional Korean dishes in a townhouse on 30th and Park Avenue. It was elevated to two-star status after earning its first star last year.
Last year, nearly half of the new additions were Japanese restaurants. In addition to including a wider variety of cuisine, this year’s new starred restaurants also include several casual and more affordable restaurants, a rarity for the Michelin guides, which are often criticized for only focusing on high-end establishments that offer pricey set meals.
The Four Horsemen, a small café and natural wine bar in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, owned by LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy, earned its first star for chef Nick Curtola’s, “astute preparation and bold, yet balanced flavors.” Farther south in Brooklyn in Prospect Heights, the neighborhood bistro Oxalis also earned its first star. Its “Carte Blanche” menu will only set you back $70, which is shockingly affordable compared to the $278 menu at Blue Hill at Stone Barns and $205 at Atomix.
Here are the 10 new Michelin-star restaurants in New York added to the 2020 Michelin Guide New York City and Westchester County, available online and in bookstores on October 23.
* Elevated from one-star status
