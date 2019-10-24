Michelin Just Gave These 10 New York Restaurants New Stars

For the first time in its 15 year history, Michelin expanded the boundaries of its New York City guide to include restaurants outside of the five boroughs.

On Monday, October 21, Michelin revealed the 2020 edition of its New York City guide with 76 restaurants earning stars across the boroughs and Westchester County, a new addition to the guide this year. Even though Michelin didn’t award three-star status to any additional restaurants this year (it hasn’t since 2012), 10 restaurants had their star status elevated or achieved star status for the first time ever.

The addition of Westchester County, which lies directly north of New York City, seemed designed specifically to add its famed farm-to-table Blue Hill at Stone Barns to the list. Debuting with two-stars, chef Dan Barber’s vegetable-focused menu is sourced directly from on-site greenhouses and a working farm located about 30 miles north of midtown Manhattan.

Photo by David Malosh The menu at the Four Horsemen focuses on shareable plates served in an unfussy and relaxed dining room.

The other two-star debut this year is Atomix, which serves contemporary versions of traditional Korean dishes in a townhouse on 30th and Park Avenue. It was elevated to two-star status after earning its first star last year.

Last year, nearly half of the new additions were Japanese restaurants. In addition to including a wider variety of cuisine, this year’s new starred restaurants also include several casual and more affordable restaurants, a rarity for the Michelin guides, which are often criticized for only focusing on high-end establishments that offer pricey set meals.