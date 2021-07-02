Pianist Min Kwon Is Remixing “America the Beautiful” for Our Tumultuous Times

In the early days of the pandemic, pianist Min Kwon realized that, like herself, many musicians and composers weren’t touring. She was also dismayed by the fractured state of the country as the pandemic unfolded, along with the political and social unrest of 2020. And so, she set out to spin beauty from the chaos.

“I felt literally that there was death,” Kwon says. “There were people dying of COVID, and the destruction and division of America felt like death. I wanted to create new life and new birth. I was looking for something iconic, something American that everyone could relate to, and everyone had feelings about.”

Beginning in June 2020, Kwon commissioned 70 of the United States’ leading composers—including a young, Black Juilliard student and a 96-year-old music professor—to write their own rendition of the iconic anthem, “America the Beautiful.”

The result is “America/Beautiful,” a multi-day, live-streaming musical project that will kick off on the Fourth of July. Kwon—also a professor of piano at Rutgers University’s Mason Gross School of the Arts—wove all 70 variations of “America the Beautiful” together. Shen then divided them into six different concerts, which she will be performing solo over the course of six days, culminating in two in-person performances in the catacombs of Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery. The concerts will be streamed beginning on the Fourth of July at 3 p.m. on the project’s website, Facebook and YouTube channel, and tickets are still available for the two in-person concerts.