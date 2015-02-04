6 Things to Pack for a Trip to Sydney, According to Musician Julia Stone

share this article

Brother/sister duo Angus & Julia Stone don’t just know how to make a really, really great album (we’re obsessed with their most recent one, actually)—they know how to pack a bag, too. From tours to music festivals and studio sessions to solo projects, the pair is always on the road. The place they know best? Sydney, Australia, their hometown. We caught up with Julia to get her picks for must-pack items when you go to the beach city Down Under. 1. Kimono “The kimono I’ve got at the moment—which is amazing for summer—is by an Australian designer called Spell. They do these really beautiful soft cotton kimonos with floral fabrics. The one I have is an electric blue color. It’s beautiful stuff. I’d probably wear that over my bikini at the beach.” Buy now: Spell Sundancer Maxi Kimono, $147; shop.spelldesigns.com 2. Bikini “I have a really wonderful leopard-print Tigerlily bikini at the moment (I really love leopard print). It’s got a bra shape and a bottom with side ties, which I really like—I don’t like when you get a pair of swimmers and they push on your skin too much. I like to be able to adjust. ” Buy now: Tigerlily bikini top; $80, shopbop.com 3. Cute Walking Shoes “I’m often in Bondi, which is incredible for walking. There’s an amazing walk from Bondi straight to Bronte where you walk around the cliff edges.

If I’m not in Bondi, I’m out on the northern beaches where we grew up. There are so many bush walks, I’m always going up to the lighthouse, which is a stunning walk. It goes up through the national park and you wind up at the edge of the peninsula. I love looking at where the river meets the ocean there—you get this sort of crossing of water, a blend of different colors. For those walks, I bring a pair of Nikes I’m into—they’re bright pink and orange. They’re super lightweight, so I run in them, too.” Buy now: Nike Free running shoes, $100; Nike.com 4. Sunscreen “It’s all about sun protection in Sydney! The sun there is so strong and damaging to your skin. You want to have a really good sunscreen—a nice one for your face. I wear sunscreen every day in Sydney, regardless of the weather. I like one from Dermalogica. You can wear it with your makeup, it’s not too oily or thick. It’s quite lovely. Get pawpaw cream for your lips, too. It’s so dry and so hot, and your lips can burn. It comes in this red tube and it’s almost like vaseline—but it’s made out of pawpaws in Australia. Also make sure to use something easy to put on for your body, like a spray sunscreen. Just remember that you have to keep putting it on all day.” Buy now: Dermalogica Protection 50 Sport SPF 50, $32; dermalogica.com / Lucas’ Pawpaw Ointment, $12; amazon.com 5. Sunglasses

