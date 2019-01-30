Your Go-To Guide to Modernism Week in Palm Springs

Here’s everything you need to know to plan a perfect itinerary for this year’s celebration of midcentury modern design, taking place February 14 through February 24, 2019.

For 11 days and 10 nights every February, design buffs from around the globe flock to the Palm Springs desert—not to bask in the winter sun of this long-time Hollywood celebrity haven surrounded by the San Jacinto Mountains, but to celebrate and foster their appreciation for mid-20th-century architecture and design. Now in its 14th year, the annual Modernism Week is packed with parties, events, lectures, and exclusive home tours, all aimed at continuing the preservation of and education about sustainable modern living in the desert. This charitable event attracts visitors in the hundreds of thousands and is one of the desert area’s top annual draws.



Once again Modernism Week’s CAMP (Community and Meeting Place) will act as a central hub from February 15 to 24. There, you’ll have a chance to mingle with authors and designers, as well as and regroup and relax at designer lounges, the café by popular brunch spot Cheeky’s, merchandise stores by Destination PSP and other sponsors, and the theater. Located at 230 Museum Way (near the Palm Springs Art Museum), CAMP is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and entrance is free. Here is a guide to the events, restaurants, and hotels you shouldn’t miss at Palm Springs’s Modernism Week 2019, which kicks off with an opening night party called “Modern Love” on February 14 at the Indian Canyons Golf Resort. Photo by Peter Tran, Icons Photography. A Desert Eichler featured home. What to See and Do

For behind-the-scenes peeks at historic and hard-to-view homes, your itinerary should include a walking tour with the prominent Palm Springs Historical Society. On the “Golden Era of Hollywood” tour, stroll through the old Las Palmas neighborhood where Elizabeth Taylor, Kirk Douglas, Elvis Presley, and Lucille Ball once lived. Additional guided tours include “The Inns, Architecture, and Glamour” and “The Rat Pack Playground.” Arrange a visit to Sunnylands—also referred to as a “West Coast Camp David”—to tour the bromeliad-dotted grounds and art-filled home of the Walter and Leonore Annenberg Estate, built in 1966 by A. Quincy Jones. You can’t miss the architect’s signature element: a pink pyramid “statement” roof structure. The Christopher Kennedy Compound Modernism Week Show House is back for a fifth year. A famed local designer, Kennedy will spearhead the complete refurbishment of a classic midcentury modern show house, La Vie en Rose, in Indian Canyon. The house was built in 1962; the updated furnishings includea tropical dark green Phillip Jeffries wallpaper in the master bedroom, sleek suspender sconces by Ferguson in the hallway, and items from Kennedy’s store on East Palm Canyon Drive. Another featured home is the 1957 Green Gables by architect Palmer Krisel, which has been completely furnished by the owners of H3K Design—who also own the property—with art and accessories from the period. With exterior cinder blocks, an entryway dot-series painting of Jackie O. by Hank Hudson, terrazzo floors, and colorful hoop string chairs by the pool, it’s a restorative dream for design aficionados.

