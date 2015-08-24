Mexico City: A Pulse Point for Latin-American Art

By Lisa Trottier
Aug 24, 2015
What to do with block after block of gracious century-old homes that are completely outsized for modern life? In Mexico City’s Roma district, they’ve been transformed into restaurants, stores, and—more and more—art galleries. The result is a strollable bohemian neighborhood dotted with plenty of places to see the latest talent in the Mexican and international art scenes. For a proper introduction, step through the grand wrought iron gate of Galería OMR’s stone facade to check out the exhibits mounted by Patricia Ortiz Monasterio, her husband, Jaime Riestra, and, now, their son, Cristóbal Riestra, who is taking the gallery in a new direction. “He’s very interested in artists with a conscience, such as Raúl Cárdenas,” Monasterio explains. “Their work has to be beautiful, meaningful, and have social responsibility in mind. It’s great for us to see that the gallery isn’t growing old. It’s incorporating new ideas and new artists.”
Mexico City, through the eyes of a big-shot local gallery owner
More Art to Experience in Mexico City
MUCA Roma
This space owned by the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México hosts very ambitious exhibits, performances, and video installations, usually featuring contemporary Mexican artists who are interested in science and technology. Tonalá 51, Roma Norte, +52 55 5511 8867
Proyectos Monclova
After many moves, Proyectos Monclova has a permanent home in a large, lovely space in Roma, and features both young and longstanding Mexican artists, included the vaunted Eduardo Terrazas. Colima 55 Roma Norte, +52(55)47543546
Tal Cual
Tal Cual is a launching pad for emerging contemporary artists—and a resource for major museums, art foundations, curators, and critics. Praga #27, Col. Juárez, +52(55)55149616
This appeared in the October, 2015 issue.
