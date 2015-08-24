Mexico City: A Pulse Point for Latin-American Art

What to do with block after block of gracious century-old homes that are completely outsized for modern life? In Mexico City’s Roma district, they’ve been transformed into restaurants, stores, and—more and more—art galleries. The result is a strollable bohemian neighborhood dotted with plenty of places to see the latest talent in the Mexican and international art scenes. For a proper introduction, step through the grand wrought iron gate of Galería OMR’s stone facade to check out the exhibits mounted by Patricia Ortiz Monasterio, her husband, Jaime Riestra, and, now, their son, Cristóbal Riestra, who is taking the gallery in a new direction. “He’s very interested in artists with a conscience, such as Raúl Cárdenas,” Monasterio explains. “Their work has to be beautiful, meaningful, and have social responsibility in mind. It’s great for us to see that the gallery isn’t growing old. It’s incorporating new ideas and new artists.”

Mexico City, through the eyes of a big-shot local gallery owner

More Art to Experience in Mexico City

MUCA Roma

This space owned by the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México hosts very ambitious exhibits, performances, and video installations, usually featuring contemporary Mexican artists who are interested in science and technology. Tonalá 51, Roma Norte, +52 55 5511 8867

Proyectos Monclova

After many moves, Proyectos Monclova has a permanent home in a large, lovely space in Roma, and features both young and longstanding Mexican artists, included the vaunted Eduardo Terrazas. Colima 55 Roma Norte, +52(55)47543546