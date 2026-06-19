Marriott Just Added These 16 Stylish Boutique Hotels to Its Bonvoy Program

Fans of Palisociety’s eclectic, neighborhood-driven hotels are about to get a new perk: Marriott Bonvoy points.

This week, Design Hotels—a collection of independently owned, design-focused properties that operates within the Marriott Bonvoy ecosystem—announced that the 16 Palisociety-operated hotels across the United States will join its portfolio. The addition brings more than 1,000 rooms into Marriott’s loyalty universe and represents the largest single expansion in Design Hotels’ history.

The rollout begins June 22, with properties expected to join Marriott’s booking channels and Bonvoy program on a staggered basis throughout the summer.

Design Hotels remain independently owned and operated, meaning guests will still interact primarily with the hotel itself rather than Marriott. If issues arise during a stay, the property is typically the first point of contact, though Marriott customer service can assist with reservations, points, elite-night credits, and other Bonvoy-related matters.

While travelers will be able to earn and redeem Bonvoy points at participating properties, some Marriott Bonvoy elite benefits will vary and the perks may be more limited than at traditional Marriott brands. Depending on status level, members may receive room upgrades, bonus points, and late checkout, but benefits such as complimentary breakfast are generally excluded at Design Hotels properties.

Adaptive reuse of historic buildings is one of Palisociety’s hallmarks. For example, Palihotel San Francisco is housed in a Beaux-Arts building near Union Square dating to 1907, and Arrive Memphis occupies a former warehouse in the South Main Arts District of the Tennessee city.

Le Petit Pali Laguna Beach is indeed a petit property with 41 guestrooms tucked along Pacific Coast Highway in a charming Southern California beach town. Courtesy of Palisociety

Among the best-known Palisociety additions are Hôtel Lili Beverly Hills, a reimagining of the historic Crescent Hotel where jewel-toned lounges and guest rooms layered with patterned textiles and wallpapered ceilings evoke a more glamorous era of Beverly Hills, and Palihotel Seattle, which transformed the century-old Colonnade Hotel building near Pike Place Market into a boutique hotel with maritime-inspired interiors.

The Palisociety hotels joining Marriott Bonvoy

The following Palisociety properties are expected to join Design Hotels and Marriott Bonvoy:

With the addition of Palisociety’s portfolio, Marriott’s Design Hotels collection is expected to surpass 100 member properties across the Americas this year, further expanding Marriott’s growing collection of independent and design-forward accommodations. All told Design Hotels’ portfolio of cherry-picked accommodations span more than 300 hotels in over 50 countries.

Guests will soon be able to book through Marriott’s channels and, eventually, earn and redeem Bonvoy points during their stays, but little else is expected to change. The hotels will continue operating under their existing names and maintain the distinct personalities that helped build their followings in the first place.

Among the Palisociety hotels joining the Marriott ecosystem is the retro styled Arrive Albuquerque. Courtesy of Palisociety

The boutique boom

The deal is also the latest example of a broader shift in hospitality. Over the past decade, rather than acquiring boutique brands outright, major hotel companies have increasingly built collections that allow independent properties to tap into global reservation and loyalty networks while retaining their own identities.

Marriott’s Design Hotels, Autograph Collection, and Tribute Portfolio all operate on that model, as does its newer Outdoor Collection, a portfolio of outdoor-focused, design-forward accommodations that includes the Postcard Cabins and Trailborn brands.

Marriott isn’t alone in expanding into more boutique offerings. Hilton’s Curio Collection and Tapestry Collection, Hyatt’s Unbound Collection, and IHG’s Vignette Collection all follow a similar premise.

The collections allow independent properties to retain their names, aesthetics, and local identities while gaining access to global reservation systems, marketing resources, and loyalty programs. For hotel companies, the approach offers a way to expand into sought-after destinations without sacrificing the character that makes independent hotels appealing; for travelers it has steadily expanded the number of distinctive hotels where points can be earned and redeemed.