Marriott Launches 2 New Credit Cards With 125,000-Point Bonuses

Marriott Bonvoy® has expanded its cobrand credit card portfolio with the debut of the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card from Chase. This brings us to a total of five personal Marriott Bonvoy cards, each allowing travelers to acquire points faster, ultimately for redemption at 8,100+ properties bookable with Marriott Bonvoy points.

Along with the introduction of the cards comes a major upgrade—and heftier annual fee—for Marriott’s premium card product, Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card .

Here, we’ll give you the rundown on the Bevy, Bountiful, and Brilliant and also see how they stack up to the two mainstays—the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card .

Two new cards, identical products

The Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card from Chase are identical in terms of card benefits, welcome offers, you name it. The only difference is the card issuer.

Best for: Travelers who want to accrue hotel award nights quickly and want automatic Gold Status with Marriott but don’t want to fork out the annual fee on the Brilliant card

Welcome offer: Earn 125,000 points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in your first three months from your account opening.

Annual fee: $250 (See rates and fees. )

Earn points: Earn up to 18.5 points per dollar spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy, four points at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets (up to $15,000 in combined purchases per year), and double points on all other purchases.

Credits: None

Key perks: Cardholders receive automatic Gold Status and automatically bank 15 elite night credits per calendar year (which is 5 credits above Silver but a boost to your balance for climbing the elite ladder). Also, receive 1,000 Marriott Bonvoy Bonus Points with each qualifying stay. Earn a Free Night Award (redemption level at or under 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points) after making $15,000 in purchases per year.

The Brilliant card, enhanced

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card relaunched on September 22, 2022, with new perks like Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite Status (versus Gold Status) and an increased value of the annual anniversary Free Night Award, up to 85,000 points from a previous 50,000. The changes also come with a higher annual fee, up from $450 to $650. (See rates and fees. )

Best for: Marriott loyalists who can take full advantage of Platinum Elite Status, which usually requires 50 nights per year, and comes with benefits like lounge access, enhanced room upgrade, and 4 p.m. late checkout, all subject to availability

Welcome offer: Earn 150,000 points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in your first three months from your account opening.

Annual fee: $650

Earn points: Earn up to 21 points per dollar spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy, three points at restaurants worldwide and on flights booked directly with airlines, and double points on all other purchases.

Credits: Earn up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year (rationed as $25 back per month) for dining purchases at restaurants worldwide. This credit replaces the previous annual $300 in statement credits for Marriott Bonvoy hotel purchases. Get up to $100 back for a TSA PreCheck or Global Entry application fee.

Key perks: Cardholders receive automatic Platinum Status and automatically bank 25 elite night credits per calendar year (which is the level for Gold but a boost to your balance for climbing the elite ladder). Get one Free Night Award each year after card renewal month that can be used for one night, up to 85,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. Obtain complimentary Priority Pass Select Membership (enrollment required), granting access to the cardholder plus two guests to over 1,400 airline lounges worldwide.

Comparing cards

While Marriott Bonvoy switched to a dynamic pricing model for points stays in March 2022 (eschewing a published award and official hotel categories), the loyalty program continues to present solid opportunities for scoring free nights at even its most esteemed brands. The two new cards, plus a more evolved Brilliant, definitely present new opportunities for banking lots of Marriott points. However, for the casual Marriott visitor, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card or the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card may still be the way to go.

To help you decide which card may be right for you, we’ve compiled key information for all five Marriott Bonvoy consumer cards—Bold, Boundless, Bevy, Bountiful, and Brilliant—in an easy-to-digest table below.

Bold

Boundless

Bevy

Bountiful

Brilliant

Card issuer

Chase

Chase

Amex

Chase

Amex

Annual fee

$0

$95

$250

$250

$650

Current welcome offer 60,000 points after 2K spend in 3 months

100,000 points after 3K spend in 3 months

125,000 points after 4K spend in 3 months

125,000 points after 4K spend in 3 months

150,000 points after 5K spend in 3 months

Status granted Silver

Silver

Gold

Gold

Platinum

Earning at Marriott

14x total points

17x total points

18.5x total points

18.5x total points

21x total points

Earning category specific

2x on travel purchases

3x on groceries, gas, dining (up to 6K spend)

4x on restaurants globally, U.S. supermarkets

4x on restaurants globally, U.S. supermarkets

3x on restaurants globally, airfare booked with airlines directly

Earn all other

1x

2x

2x

2x

2x

Award certificate

No

Yes, up to 35K on account anniversary

Yes, up to 50K once spend 15K on card

Yes, up to 50K once spend 15K on card

Yes, up to 85k on account anniversary



Takeaways

Travelers now have five different Marriott Bonvoy credit cards to choose from, instead of three. The two newbies, Bevy and Bountiful, cater to those who are more than occasional Marriott visitors but not devotees. For the casual patron, the low annual fee but high benefit Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card still seems best while the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card remains top for Marriott loyalists, especially in light of the new benefit of Platinum Status.

