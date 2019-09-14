Mapping the Bahamas: What’s Open as the Islands Recover From Dorian

The images and stories of the destruction and devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama are heartbreaking. Bahamian officials, however, are hoping that the other side of the hurricane story gets through to travelers as well.



“We are fortunate that the majority of our islands were not harmed and remain open, ready to welcome visitors,” Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation’s deputy director general, Ellison Thompson, told AFAR in an email interview.

“Now more than ever it is important that we continue to educate travelers that the Bahamas is an archipelagic nation spread across 100,000 square miles of ocean, meaning that a hurricane can be experienced in one part of the country while other parts remain unaffected,” added Thompson.

In fact, the Bahamas are made up of more than 700 islands and thousands of cays, and according to the tourism ministry, the majority of the Bahamas, including 14 of the most commonly visited islands, were unaffected by the storm.

Airports, cruise ports, hotels, and attractions throughout the northern, central, and southern Bahamas are open and operating, including the following destinations and islands:

Nassau and Paradise Island

The Exumas

Eleuthera

Harbour Island

Bimini

Andros

The Berry Islands

Cat Island

Long Island

San Salvador

Rum Cay

Acklins and Crooked Island

Mayaguana

Inagua

“Now is perhaps the best time ever to visit the Bahamas,” said Thompson. “Every trip, from a friends’ getaway to a business conference, will help the country’s effort in rebuilding the affected islands.”