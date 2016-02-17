Luxury Guru: Edie Rodriguez

Rodriguez is the force behind Crystal Cruises’ evolution from a cruise line to a luxury lifestyle brand portfolio, which will include new all-suite ocean vessels, the company’s first river ship, a yacht, and even a Boeing 787 airplane. While the native New Yorker has visited more than 100 countries, Manhattan will always be home.

Let’s play spin the globe—name the one place you’ve always wanted to go.

The Seychelles, and now I get to go there on the beautiful new Crystal Esprit.

What’s your spirit city? (Where do you want to return to over and over?)

My spirit city is New York City. Always #1 in my heart. And I want to return to over and over to my home in Tuscany at Castelfalfi.

Do you have a travel ritual?

I have many, but most importantly I try to learn as much as possible about the place I am in and make new friends who I can then visit when I go back again and again.

Do you maintain any routines from home while traveling or does it all go out the window?

It all goes out the window. I create a new routine based on the ambiance of the locale that I am in.

Sorry, you only get to eat one regional cuisine for the rest of your life. What is it?

All things Italian!