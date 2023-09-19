Lufthansa Is Adding These New North America Routes for 2024

Lufthansa, the largest air carrier in Europe, is betting demand for European holidays will still be high next year with its latest expansion announcement.

In the summer of 2024, the Frankfurt-based carrier will enter two new American markets, add one new route, and increase the frequency of daily flights from four cities across the United States.

“Lufthansa Group’s mission is to connect people, cultures, and economies from around the world in the most sustainable manner possible,” said Dirk Janzen, vice president of passenger sales, the Americas, Lufthansa Group Airlines, in a statement. “We are doing just that, especially next year in 2024, with exciting expansion plans in the pipeline throughout North America. Expansion means more routes, more frequencies, and easier connections.”

So where exactly is Lufthansa expanding in the United States next year?

Lufthansa’s upcoming new markets

Starting in June 2024, Lufthansa will begin two routes from two new markets:



Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport to Frankfurt, five days a week (every day except Wednesday and Friday), on a year-round basis, starting June 4. A Boeing 789 will be used for these flights. Prices start at $1,595 one way.

Raleigh–Durham International Airport to Frankfurt, five days a week (every day except Sunday and Wednesday), on a year-round basis, starting June 6. Flights will take place on an Airbus A330. Prices start at $1,311 one way.

Of Raleigh–Durham, Lufthansa said in a statement that the metro area is “one of the nation’s most thriving academic centers, along with respected research facilities and emerging technology companies. The expansive connections between these facilities, especially technology hubs, and those in Europe, the Middle East, and India, make the route an important conduit for academics and business travelers.”

All told, Lufthansa will operate out of 27 gateways across the United States in 2024.

Other Lufthansa expansions and changes

In addition to the new destinations, Lufthansa is adding a daily direct flight from Seattle–Tacoma International Airport to Munich Airport starting May 30, 2024 (the airline already flies from Seattle to Frankfurt). Prices start at $1,217 one way, and flights will be on an A350-900.

Similarly, Lufthansa will also increase flights from important gateways before next summer, including:



Austin–Bergstrom International Airport to Frankfurt (currently three days a week, increasing to four times a week, starting March 31, 2024) aboard Boeing 787s

Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport to Frankfurt (currently six days a week, increasing to daily on October 31, 2023) aboard Boeing 787s

San Diego International Airport to Munich (currently five days a week, moving to seven days a week, starting June 2, 2024) aboard A350s

Later this year, Lufthansa is also slated to unveil its new onboard product, dubbed “Allegris” by the airline, which features upgrades across all classes of service. The refreshed cabins will first appear on the newly delivered Boeing 787-9s, which will enter service in early 2024, so some travelers on the Austin and Dallas to Frankfurt routes could be among the first to see the redesigned planes.