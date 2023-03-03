Lufthansa Unveils New Cabins With Over-the-Top First and Business Suites—Here’s a First Look

In a sweeping overhaul of the airline’s international passenger experience, German flag carrier Lufthansa has unveiled swanky new cabins, from economy up through first class.

The refreshed on-board product, dubbed “Allegris” by the airline, is a nose-to-tail upgrade across all four classes of service. It will be first installed on wide-body planes later this year, beginning with newly delivered Boeing 787-9s in September (although that plane won’t have first class). All told, more than 80 Lufthansa aircraft (over 27,000 seats) will be configured with Allegris.

While economy and premium economy passengers will receive enhanced seats, it’s business- and first-class guests who will get the lion’s share of upgrades—and choice. “Every guest has their own understanding of premium, which is why we focus on maximum individuality and exclusivity,” Lufthansa CEO Jens Ritter said in a statement.

Here’s a closer look at the new seat types—and why Allegris is a potential game changer.

Allegris first class

Snuggling while snoozing is encouraged in the first-class Suite Plus, which features a double bed. Courtesy of Lufthansa

Up front, Lufthansa is introducing an intimate cabin of just three cavernous suites across one row. It will be first introduced in 2024 on the Airbus A350-900. First-class passengers will get to choose between two different seating arrangements. While all three suites will be fully enclosed, with floor-to-ceiling walls and sliding doors for a personalized cocoon, one suite will be extra special.

The center section, a “Suite Plus,” will allow for two passengers to travel together in one double seat, with the ability to dine and recline together. Uniquely, the seat also turns into a full-size bed without a divider in the middle. Solo passengers will also have the option to book the Suite Plus for extra space.

All first-class suites will feature a dining table, a 32-inch or 43-inch 4K monitor, and a personal wardrobe area.

Allegris business class

Hello, beautiful—one of seven seat types in the new Allegris business class. Courtesy of Lufthansa

In the new Allegris layout, business-class passengers will have the choice of a whopping seven seat types, with options such as a large suite with a door and mini bar and a seat with an extra-long bed that’s nearly eight inches longer than others.

All business-class passengers, regardless of seat type, will be able to enjoy direct aisle access, wireless charging, Bluetooth connectivity, and heating and cooling functionality at each seat.

Allegris premium economy

Allegris offers guilt-free reclining in premium economy. Courtesy of Lufthansa

Premium economy guests will find seats with a fixed-back shell, meaning reclining won’t encroach on the passenger behind. There will also be a 15.6-inch 4K monitor, wireless charging stations, leg rests, a separate cocktail table, a personal reading light, a coat hook, and a water bottle holder.

Allegris economy

Even in coach, the new Allegris cabins promise a comfier ride. Courtesy of Lufthansa

Lufthansa didn’t neglect economy guests with the forthcoming overhaul. Each seat in coach will feature a 13.3-inch 4K entertainment monitor, USB-C and USC-A power outlets, and Bluetooth headphone connectivity. Travelers will also have the option of booking a “neighbor-free” seat, which allows fliers to block an adjacent seat for more personal space.