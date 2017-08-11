Life Artists: How Leather Craftsman Dana Glaeser Found His Purpose

Dana Glaeser doesn’t need to set an alarm. Most days, he wakes up by 4:30 a.m., his mind buzzing with ideas and to-dos for his leather goods business, Slightly Alabama.

Then he picks up a novel.

“I read for at least an hour to slow my mind down and to give me something that’s valuable and rich in culture,” says Glaeser, who used to be a high school English teacher. He also takes his time preparing coffee, savoring the step-by-step process.

But his mornings didn’t always start out with such purpose. One of the reasons that Dana is building his own business is to have the freedom to do the things that are most meaningful to him: read, design, spend time with his wife, and travel.

Journeys of Inspiration with Dana Glaeser from AFAR Media on Vimeo.

“If you’re living a life of intention, eventually you become more aware of what matters to you,” Dana observes. “Finding your life’s purpose is not going to be about suddenly waking up and knowing what it is.”

For Dana, that gradual awareness was set in motion about four years ago, when he was a dissatisfied marketing executive on Madison Avenue. He started exploring the notion of happiness and where his true talents lay. That brought him back to his childhood in North Alabama and the hands-on hobbies of his parents and grandparents: woodworking, painting, and crafting.