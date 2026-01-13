Registration for the 2028 L.A. Olympics Opens January 14—Here’s How to Get Tickets and Plan Your Trip

There is a specific kind of gold that only exists in Los Angeles. It’s in the way the late-afternoon sun sets the Pacific coastline ablaze, the honeyed hue of a perfectly fried East L.A. tortilla, and, come summer 2028, the glimmering medals hanging around the necks of the most accomplished athletes on the planet.

For the third time (including 1932 and 1984), L.A. is stepping into the spotlight as the host of the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. But this isn’t the Olympics of yore. In a move toward sustainability, the 2028 Games—aka LA28—promises a radical reuse of the city’s existing infrastructure, skipping a mad-dash construction boom in favor of a roving, sun-drenched celebration of Southern California culture, as outlined by L.A. mayor Karen Bass this past fall.

If you’re planning to witness the takeover, the time to start plotting your itinerary isn’t next year, it’s now—especially with early ticket draw registration opening up on Wednesday, January 14. From the city’s car-free ambitions to flag football’s Olympic debut, here’s everything you need to know about navigating LA28.

When are the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic Games?

LA28 will run from July 14 to July 30, 2028, with the Paralympic Games following from August 15 to August 27, 2028.

While July in Los Angeles usually means clear skies and beach weather, it’s also a time when inland heat can soar. Expect temperatures to hover in the 80s and 90s (and even into triple digits), particularly in locations further from the water. Don’t forget to pack hats and extra sunscreen.

Come summer 2028, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will become the first venue to have hosted three Olympics. Photo by Christian de Araujo/Shutterstock

What events will take place and where will they be held?

The 2028 program blends time-honored traditions with adventurous new introductions. All the classics—swimming, track and field, gymnastics, soccer—are on the docket, with the International Olympic Committee also green-lighting several U.S.-centric additions.

Keep an eye out for the Olympic debut of flag football and squash, while cricket will make its Olympic return for the first time since 1900, reflecting the sport’s exploding global popularity. Baseball and softball are back on the program for the first time since Tokyo 2020 (and have been on and off the menu for years prior to that)—a natural fit for the home of back-to-back World Series champion Dodgers—along with lacrosse (last part of the Olympics in 1908 as an official event; in 1948, it was a demonstration sport).

In a nod to sustainability, LA28 is using a policy of no new permanent venues. Instead, the Summer Games will play out across a series of neighborhood “zones,” essentially turning the entire region into a giant, sprawling Olympics complex.

Downtown L.A.: DTLA Arena (Crypto.com Arena), Peacock Theater, Dodger Stadium, and the L.A. Convention Center comprise the DTLA Zone, where artistic gymnastics, baseball, table tennis, boxing, weightlifting, fencing, tae kwon do, judo, and wrestling will take place.

DTLA Arena (Crypto.com Arena), Peacock Theater, Dodger Stadium, and the L.A. Convention Center comprise the DTLA Zone, where artistic gymnastics, baseball, table tennis, boxing, weightlifting, fencing, tae kwon do, judo, and wrestling will take place. Exposition Park: Nearby, L.A. Memorial Coliseum—which will be the first stadium to ever host three different Olympics—will be home to the track and field events plus the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, while Exposition Park will be home to flag football and lacrosse, and the Galen Center will house badminton and rhythmic gymnastics.

Nearby, L.A. Memorial Coliseum—which will be the first stadium to ever host three different Olympics—will be home to the track and field events plus the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, while Exposition Park will be home to flag football and lacrosse, and the Galen Center will house badminton and rhythmic gymnastics. San Fernando Valley: The Valley’s Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area will be the place for BMX, skateboarding, modern pentathlon, and archery showdowns.

The Valley’s Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area will be the place for BMX, skateboarding, modern pentathlon, and archery showdowns. Carson: Carson Courts, Carson Field, Carson Velodrome, and Carson Stadium will cover tennis, track cycling, archery, field hockey, and rugby sevens (a version of rugby with teams of seven players).

Carson Courts, Carson Field, Carson Velodrome, and Carson Stadium will cover tennis, track cycling, archery, field hockey, and rugby sevens (a version of rugby with teams of seven players). Anaheim: Home to the Anaheim Ducks, the Honda Center will shift gears to host indoor volleyball.

Home to the Anaheim Ducks, the Honda Center will shift gears to host indoor volleyball. Universal City: Check out squash’s Olympic debut at the Comcast Squash Center at Universal Studios.

Check out squash’s Olympic debut at the Comcast Squash Center at Universal Studios. Long Beach: Head south for water sports like canoe sprint, rowing, water polo, open water swimming, sailing, and artistic swimming at Long Beach Aquatics Center, Belmont Shore, and Marine Stadium. Long Beach Climbing Theater, Long Beach Target Shooting Hall, Alamitos Beach Stadium, and Long Beach Arena will share handball, sport climbing, beach volleyball, and some shooting duties. And cruise over to the Port of Los Angeles’s bustling 43-mile stretch of coastline to catch Olympic sailing.

Head south for water sports like canoe sprint, rowing, water polo, open water swimming, sailing, and artistic swimming at Long Beach Aquatics Center, Belmont Shore, and Marine Stadium. Long Beach Climbing Theater, Long Beach Target Shooting Hall, Alamitos Beach Stadium, and Long Beach Arena will share handball, sport climbing, beach volleyball, and some shooting duties. And cruise over to the Port of Los Angeles’s bustling 43-mile stretch of coastline to catch Olympic sailing. Inglewood: State-of-the-art SoFi Stadium (the venue for World Cup matches this summer)—which will be redubbed 2028 Stadium—is expected to cohost the Opening Ceremony, alongside swimming events, becoming the largest-ever Olympic swimming venue thanks to a temporary, high-tech pool configuration; the recently built Intuit Dome will host men’s and women’s basketball.

State-of-the-art SoFi Stadium (the venue for World Cup matches this summer)—which will be redubbed 2028 Stadium—is expected to cohost the Opening Ceremony, alongside swimming events, becoming the largest-ever Olympic swimming venue thanks to a temporary, high-tech pool configuration; the recently built Intuit Dome will host men’s and women’s basketball. Venice Beach: Triathlon, road cycling, and select athletic events will head west to the Venice Beach Boardwalk.

Triathlon, road cycling, and select athletic events will head west to the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Eastern suburbs: South El Monte’s Whittier Narrows Clay Shooting Center will showcase select shooting events, while equestrian events are set to take over Acadia’s Santa Anita Park, a storied horse racing track nestled in the San Gabriel Mountains. City of Industry’s Industry Hills MTB Course will host mountain biking, and Pomona’s Fairgrounds Cricket Stadium will welcome the sport back into the Olympic fold.

South El Monte’s Whittier Narrows Clay Shooting Center will showcase select shooting events, while equestrian events are set to take over Acadia’s Santa Anita Park, a storied horse racing track nestled in the San Gabriel Mountains. City of Industry’s Industry Hills MTB Course will host mountain biking, and Pomona’s Fairgrounds Cricket Stadium will welcome the sport back into the Olympic fold. Pasadena: Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Aquatics Center will be diving HQ; the legendary Rose Bowl Stadium will be the home of men’s and women’s soccer.

Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Aquatics Center will be diving HQ; the legendary Rose Bowl Stadium will be the home of men’s and women’s soccer. Trestles Beach: San Clemente’s scenic Trestles State Beach will be LA28’s one-stop shop for all things surfing.

San Clemente’s scenic Trestles State Beach will be LA28’s one-stop shop for all things surfing. Pacific Palisades: Founded in 1926, the Riviera Country Club, a Pacific Palisades staple, will welcome Olympic golf.

Founded in 1926, the Riviera Country Club, a Pacific Palisades staple, will welcome Olympic golf. Oklahoma City: In a curious twist of events, softball and canoe slalom have been moved to Oklahoma City. Why? Because OKC already boasts world-class facilities for these sports, saving L.A. from building temporary ones.

Head to Venice Beach to catch some official Olympics sporting events—as well as unofficial local sports competitions, like skateboarding. Photo by Santiago Vellini/Unsplash

How to book tickets

For better or for worse, gone are the days of mail-in lotteries, with the entire process going digital for LA28. And while individual tickets aren’t on sale just yet, it all starts with the online LA28 Ticket Draw registration on January 14.

To stay ahead of the curve, subscribe to the official Olympic newsletter to receive alerts on Priority Access windows. Tickets have historically been released in phases, starting with the early registration draw. All you need to do is sign up for free via LA28.org, wait for an email telling you if you’ve been assigned a ticket drop time slot, then log back on to purchase your tickets during your allotted time slot, with tickets starting at $28 per person.

Big-name events like the Opening Ceremony and gymnastics finals will be hot commodities, but with so many venues across the county and beyond, there should be plenty of chances to catch preliminary rounds for competitions like soccer and rowing at more accessible price points.

A note of caution: Only purchase tickets through official channels. The Olympics are a prime target for secondary market scams, and resold tickets may not be honored at the gate.

How to book travel packages

Want to bypass the stress of coordinating your own ticketing and travel plans? Check out On Location, LA28’s official hospitality provider. The operator offers specially tailored packages including everything from guaranteed tickets for high-demand events and luxury accommodations to dedicated transportation during the Games.

For 2028, these packages will be the gold standard for travelers in the market for a hands-off, turnkey experience. They can even include access to lounge areas in the Team USA housing and exclusive hospitality lounges where you can hang out with former Olympians, dine on provided gameday fare, and watch all the action on massive screens when you need a break from the stadium crowds.

While specific hospitality packages haven’t yet been released, you can make sure you’re first in line by putting down a deposit on one of two early access options: Overnight Packages & Hospitality Lounges ($1,000) or Private Suites & Premium Venues ($10,000). Your deposit will be put toward your final package price, and you’ll be able to sort out your itinerary once presale tickets hit the market.

Check into the fun and eclectic Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel for easy access to the area’s Olympics venues. Courtesy of Proper Hotels

Where to stay and what to do between events

Los Angeles is a city of neighborhoods. And for the 2028 Games, your home base will define your experience. Here’s a quick rundown to get you started:

Set in LA28’s DTLA Zone, Downtown LA Proper Hotel’s Kelly Wearstler–designed interiors blend historic architecture and modern cool, all within walking distance to Olympic venues DTLA Arena, Peacock Theater, and the LA Convention Center.

For a hipster-approved boutique near the beach, try Hotel June West LA near LAX. This Westside charmer is a quick ride away from Venice and Inglewood’s Olympic venues, with plenty of bus and rail options in addition to car and rideshare routes—plus there’s a breezy poolside bar.

Lean further into the waterfront vibes by escaping south to Long Beach, where the playful and historic Hyatt Centric the Pike combines family-friendly comforts (like larger rooms and suites and a rooftop pool) and unbeatable views with easy access to both local Olympic venues and the Metro Blue Line light rail straight to Downtown L.A.

When you aren’t cheering on Team USA, immerse yourself in the L.A. way of life with our guide to how to spend the perfect four days in Los Angeles, according to locals. Catch a sunset at Griffith Observatory, embark on a taco crawl through Boyle Heights, or soak up some culture at the Getty Center, where the space itself is as stunning as the art hanging on the walls.

Of course, L.A.’s biggest challenge isn’t usually finding things to do—it’s navigating the traffic. To combat this, the city is pouring billions into public transit improvements in pursuit of a car-free Summer Games, so look for hotels near the expanding Metro Rail lines. In 2028, the ultimate luxury won’t be splurging on an Uber Black; it’ll be a breezy, stress-free train ride while the rest of the world is stuck on the 405.