JetBlue’s Domestic Flights Will Soon Be Totally Carbon Neutral

JetBlue is getting greener. The carrier this week announced that it will offset the carbon dioxide emissions for all of its domestic flights beginning this July. The move will make it the first major U.S. airline to be totally carbon neutral for all domestic air travel.

JetBlue will also start flying aircraft powered by biofuel on flights out of San Francisco International Airport starting in mid-2020.

The efforts are the latest in what has been a sea change among airlines to curb their emissions. This past fall, Air France announced that it will offset 100 percent of the carbon emissions on all of its domestic flights by January 1, 2020.

Delta Air Lines recently vowed to cap carbon emissions at 2012 levels through the ongoing purchase of carbon offsets, and United Airlines has highlighted its commitment to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2050, compared to its 2005 emissions levels.

And we can expect to continue to see more of these sustainability initiatives being rolled out by carriers as they come under mounting pressure to meet national and international climate regulations. The International Civil Aviation Organization’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (known as CORSIA) has a goal of ensuring that all growth in international flight capacity after 2020 is carbon neutral.



The International Air Transport Association has also outlined some climate ambitions for the airline industry. The global trade organization has asked for a net reduction in aviation CO2 emissions of 50 percent by 2050, relative to 2005 levels.