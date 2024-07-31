Tips + NewsAir Travel News
JetBlue Just Announced Big Changes to Its Route Network. Here’s What to Know.

The carrier has also added a dozen new routes in the Northeast, Florida, and beyond and brought its Mint cabin to additional domestic routes.

Big changes are in the air for JetBlue’s route network.

Big changes are happening at JetBlue. The Queens-based carrier recently announced it would be pausing or cutting service on two dozen routes, pulling out of seven cities entirely, expanding popular routes on the East Coast, and bringing its much-loved Mint business-class cabin to more domestic routes.

According to Seth Miller, aviation analyst and founder of aviation site PaxEx.Aero, the moves signal that JetBlue is “returning to its roots” by focusing more on markets including the East Coast, the Caribbean, and Latin America. “Ultimately, the carrier is banking on more leisure travelers continuing to choose it as their preferred airline over competitors and paying a bit more for the premium experience on board, even as the differences between airline products continue to shrink,” Miller told Afar via email.

Here’s everything we know about the latest network changes at JetBlue, including the soon-to-be-eliminated routes and what’s next on the horizon.

Suspended routes and eliminated cities

Among the many network adjustments being made, JetBlue is pulling out of seven airports entirely. Those include:

  • Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) in North Carolina
  • Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Minnesota
  • San Antonio International Airport (SAT) in Texas
  • Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) in California
  • Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) in Florida
  • Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) in California
  • Pointe-à-Pitre International Airport (PTP) in Guadeloupe

Of those eliminated routes, the carrier said in a statement that “JetBlue is constantly evaluating our routes to best serve our customers, return our airline to profitability, and find ways to improve our reliability.”

Withdrawing from airports means routes to those hubs will soon be gone, but they’re not the only markets being affected by JetBlue’s recent changes. In total, 15 routes will cease in Fall 2024, three will not return, and six will face seasonal suspensions. That list includes:

  • Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, Bahamas (NAS): Ending September 7, 2024
  • Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to CLT: Ending October 26, 2024
  • BOS to MSP: Ending October 26, 2024
  • BOS to SAT: Ending October 26, 2024
  • Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ): Ends October 26, 2024
  • LAX to Los Cabos Airport (SJD) in Mexico: Ending October 26, 2024
  • LAX to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC): Ending October 26, 2024
  • John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York to BUR: Ending October 26, 2024
  • JFK to SAT: Ending October 26, 2024.
  • Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) to Cancun International Airport (CUN) in Mexico: Ending October 26, 2024
  • RDU to Orlando International Airport (MCO): Ending October 26, 2024
  • Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to TLH: Ending October 27, 2024
  • EWR to Las Américas International Airport (SDQ) in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic: Ending January 6, 2025
  • FLL to José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport (GYE) in Guayaquil, Ecuador: Ending January 6, 2025
  • FLL to San Diego International Airport (SAN): Ending January 6, 2025
  • JFK to PSP: Will not resume this winter
  • Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Connecticut to Miami International Airport (MIA): Will not resume this winter
  • JFK to PTP: Will not resume this winter
  • BOS to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS): Pausing on October 26 and resuming on March 29, 2025
  • BOS to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE): Pausing October 26 and resuming on April 30, 2025
  • BOS to SLC: Pausing October 27 and resuming on June 12, 2025
  • Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) to LAX: Pausing October 27 and resuming on April 29, 2025
  • JFK to Austin–Bergstrom International Airport (AUS): Pausing October 27 and resuming on April 30, 2025
  • JFK to Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA): Pausing October 27 and resuming on April 30, 2025

The airline said that any customers who have already booked tickets on the affected flights have the option of rebooking or receiving a refund.

Route additions across the Northeast and Florida

In better news, JetBlue is also adding a dozen routes to its roster, which, according to a press release, are strategic changes that will allow the airline to “invest and grow across New England.” The majority of the new routes connect cities in New York, Massachusetts, and Florida.

Those additions include year-round service at three new airports for JetBlue: Presque Isle International Airport (PQI) in Maine, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT), and Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP). Earlier this year, the carrier announced new service to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Bonaire.

The additional routes include:

  • Presque Isle Northern Maine Airport (PQI) to BOS: Launching daily, year-round service on September 5.
  • Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) to MCO: Launching daily, year-round service on October 24.
  • ISP to Palm Beach International Airport (PBI): Launching year-round on October 24, with service on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.
  • ISP to FLL: Launching year-round on October 25, with service on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.
  • BUF to PBI: Launching seasonally on October 26 and running Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays until April 28.
  • Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) in Providence to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers: Launching seasonally on October 27 and running daily until April 29.
  • PVD to Tampa International Airport (TPA): Launching seasonally on October 27 and running daily until April 29.
  • PVD to San Juan Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU) in Puerto Rico: Launching daily, year-round service on October 28.
  • Portland International Jetport (PWM) in Maine to MCO: Launching seasonally on October 28 and running Mondays, Wednesday, and Saturdays until April 28.
  • Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) to MCO: Launching year-round, daily service on January 23, 2025.
  • MHT to RSW: Launching year-round on January 23, 2025, with service on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
  • MHT to FLL: Launching year-round, daily service on January 24, 2025.

Though not new routes, JetBlue also announced it would add second daily flights from both Buffalo and Albany, New York, to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida, while Syracuse will also see an additional daily flight to Orlando.

Furthermore, all of JetBlue’s flights between Boston and Phoenix this winter will offer the premium Mint cabin.

