Is Hawaii’s Biggest Volcano About to Blow?

The soaking winds of Tropical Storm Darby stole headlines this weekend in Hawaii, but seismologists have been monitoring another potentially devastating situation: Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on Earth, is showing signs of unrest.

Over the past few months, researchers monitoring the volcano recently have recorded up to 40 earthquakes per week—four times what had become the “usual” number of tremors. In late May, the uptick prompted scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory to elevate the Volcano Alert Level for Mauna Loa from the base level of “normal” to “advisory” (there are four levels in all).

Since the alert-level upgrade, Mauna Loa activity has continued between three and seven miles beneath the surface at consistent frequency. Researchers also have used GPS beacons to record changes in the magma reservoir beneath the 13,679-foot summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone.

A story in West Hawaii Today quoted officials as saying that while this increase in subterranean activity is alarming, it does not mean an eruption is imminent.

Still, particularly for those in the tourism industry, the spike is cause for concern.

When Mauna Loa last blew in 1984, it sent lava inching across Highway 11 and within 4.5 miles of Hilo, which is in the northeast and is the island’s second-largest city. Kilauea, another volcano in the southeast corner of the island (and the centerpiece of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park), has been erupting steadily since 1983, and has caused entire towns to evacuate over the years.