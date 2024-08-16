This Less-Visited Caribbean Island Just Got a New Luxury Resort

~ The vibe: An eco-conscious luxury stay on the untrammeled Caribbean spice island of Grenada Location: Corinth, St. David, Grenada | View on Google Maps Loyalty program: IHG One Rewards From $700 | Book now ~

In early July 2024, Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Grenada. Six Senses La Sagesse saw minimal cosmetic damage, and the resort remains open for business.

The Afar take

The volcanic island of Grenada, the southernmost windward island in the Caribbean, is nicknamed the Spice Island thanks to its fertile lands that yield a wide array of produce and spices (the country is one of the world’s largest producers of nutmeg). Located just below St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the island is filled with rainforests, waterfalls, and beaches that remain peaceful, thanks to minimal tourist traffic. Set on 38 acres on the island’s southeastern edge, Six Senses La Sagesse is the sustainability-minded, wellness-centric hotel brand’s first Caribbean resort. The resort opened in May 2024 with 71 rooms, suites, and villas (some as large as five bedrooms), clustered on hills sandwiched by the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. The setting delivers panoramic views of the coast from almost every accommodation, each of which has a private pool.

Who’s it for?

Six Senses La Sagesse is set on 38 acres in the parish of St. David on the tranquil southeastern part of the island. The resort is about 40 minutes by car from Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND) and a 30-minute drive from the bustling capital of St. George’s. Some of the island’s most popular tourist attractions (including the stunning Grand Anse Beach and the monkey-filled rainforest Grand Etang) will require a driver or taxi. I enjoyed the challenging guided hike through the rainforest to Seven Sisters Waterfalls, a 45-minute drive from the resort (and was grateful for the 15-minute stretch session with a personal trainer, included in the hike, before we went).

An Ocean View Pool Suite bedroom at Six Senses La Sagesse in Grenada Courtesy of Six Senses La Sagesse

The location

I was traveling solo but can easily see how a couple might put out the turtle-shaped Do Not Disturb plaque outside their room and never be spotted again. Families with kids in search of a good pool, water sports, and craft activities will love it too. The kids club offers a parent-free sanctuary for the littles.

The rooms

The marine blue and white palette by Bleu Design in the guest rooms seems intentionally understated so guests can focus on the blue sea and skies through the floor-to-ceiling windows. My king-size bed, with its organic lamb’s wool mattresses, was set in the center of my room and faced the balcony to maximize the views. The spacious bathrooms are airy and bright, thanks to more floor-to-ceiling windows, and they feature showers, deep soaking tubs, double sinks, and ample storage space. Rooms are stocked with complimentary local snacks including dried fruit and fresh-baked goods.

I spent most of my time at the resort on the outdoor terrace of my Panorama Ocean View Pool Suite (from $1,150). In the mornings, it’s the perfect spot for that first cup of coffee, some yoga poses with your in-room yoga mat, or stargazing with a glass of wine in the evening. Note that the rooms have European plugs, so bring an adapter.

The food and drink

I visited just weeks after Six Senses La Sagesse opened, and the menu wasn’t firm yet, but staff seem to be working toward establishing a clear connection to island flavors through the restaurant and bar offerings. At Callaloo, I lingered over my breakfast, a smorgasbord of farm-to-table breakfast offerings that range from fresh fruit to traditional favorites and tasty broths. Local “bakes” (fried dough dusted with sea salt) are light and airy and bound to become a staple on the menu. Guests’ favorite restaurant for lunch seemed to be Panquai, for a wood-fired pizza (the jerk chicken one was delicious). Pro tip: Takeaway boxes mean you can indulge in your room later.

The breakfast spread at Callaloo features farm-to-table ingredients. Courtesy of Six Senses La Sagesse

At the signature SeaFire restaurant, I forgave the long wait times once my dishes arrived: the standout roasted cauliflower with cashew chili paste, and the Argentinian-sourced, grass-fed Kansas City striploin that was perfectly cooked. I enjoyed it all while listening to the sultry voice of a local singer, accompanied by an acoustic guitar, and the crashing waves on the beach.

Staff and service

The staff, most of whom are Grenadian, are what makes the hotel really shine. Elwin, who picked me up at the airport in a Wi-Fi-equipped van, shared the island’s complex political history, while Dwayne, my assigned GEM (guest experience manager), ensured I had an itinerary full of activities on-site and off. Everyone from the front-desk staff to the gift-shop attendant and the gardeners happily volunteered suggestions for the island whenever I asked. Kareem, the experiences manager, drove me to St. Andrew Parish and pointed out nutmeg, cinnamon, and other flora growing on the side of the road.

Accessibility

The hotel’s grounds are filled with hills, but it’s easy to jump on one of the staff-operated golf carts that move about the property (a wheelchair-accessible buggy is also available). While all restaurants and public areas are designed to be accessible, most rooms and suites are reached via stairs, though the resort’s team told me they’re developing an ADA-compliant room inventory. Call ahead to ensure the hotel can meet specific requirements.

Six Senses La Sagesse sits on hills surrounded by the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. Courtesy of Six Senses La Sagesse

Spa and wellness

Fitness buffs will love the classes that range from sound bathing to aerial yoga; personal training sessions are available too. The spa beckons with its pools, steam room, sauna, air-conditioned recovery areas, and large suspended swinging chairs (perfect for an after-treatment snooze). Caribbean touches include the signature Caribbean Cleansing Ritual (180 minutes/$410), which takes place in a private spa cabana and involves aura cleansing through a painting exercise, the option to craft your own body scrub, and a coconut oil massage.

In the Alchemy Bar, staff train visitors on how to harness natural ingredients to support wellness. I sat with four other guests in front of a collection of fresh ingredients such as oats and cinnamon sticks and learned to make a face scrub using a mortar and pestle.