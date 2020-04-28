The True Value of Luxury Travel Is Higher Than We Think

If you work in the luxury travel industry, have you ever felt like what you do is brushed off, treated—maybe with a bit of envy—as fluff that’s just for “rich people”?

I have felt that. But I have always known the power of even a single luxury trip to support people and families, to encourage socioeconomic change and environmental sustainability, and to distribute wealth in an astounding way.

I think of people I have met on trips: Mister T., the hilarious driver who served as my translator as I ordered tea, shopped for jewelry, and got my fortune told in Yangon, Myanmar; Vinícius, a food guide from Eat Rio who, while teaching me about jackfruit, caki, and caipirinhas in Rio de Janeiro, became a friend; Micaela Salinas, the concierge at Four Seasons Buenos Aires who helped me order empanadas to my room. I could go on and on. These are the real stories of the luxury travel world.

And they are all part of the $2.05 trillion luxury travel “ecosystem,” described in a recent report published by International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM).

Produced in partnership with Barton Consulting Group—powered by Wealth-X data—the report shows the devastating impact COVID-19 (still a massive public health crisis) has had on that ecosystem.