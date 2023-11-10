Thousands of Earthquakes in Iceland Prompt Closure of Blue Lagoon

In the wake of more than 20,000 earthquakes on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula since late October, the famed geothermal spa Blue Lagoon is temporarily closing its doors.

“Blue Lagoon has proactively chosen to temporarily suspend operations for one week,” a statement on the company’s website says.

The closure, which will last until 7 a.m. on November 16, impacts the lagoon, as well as the company’s Retreat hotel and spa and Silica hotel on the same property, and two on-site restaurants, Moss and Lava. There’s no word on whether the closure could last longer, but the Blue Lagoon is continuing to assess the situation, according to the statement. No additional sites in Iceland outside of the Reykjanes Peninsula are currently closed.

Volcanic activity started on October 24 with a “seismic swarm” of more than 4,000 earthquakes in the span of the first few days, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), the country’s national weather service. Centered around the town of Grindavik, just south of the Blue Lagoon and about 30 miles southwest of Reykjavík, the activity is due to an accumulation of magma several miles under the Earth’s crust.

The seismic activity continues to be unpredictable. The National Police Commissioner of Iceland raised the danger level from “uncertainty” to “alert” as a result of an earthquake swarm on Friday, November 10, and the Aviation Color Code has been elevated to orange, which indicates a “heightened unrest with increased likelihood of eruption,” per the IMO. “The most likely scenario now . . . is that it will take several days (rather than hours) for magma to reach the surface,” the IMO stated.

In the weeks since the initial swarm, thousands of earthquakes have continued to jolt the area, with the largest so far hitting just before 1 a.m. local time on Thursday, November 9, clocking in at a 4.8 magnitude. The earthquakes that have occurred over the past couple of days are “an example of this episodic seismic activity that can be expected while magma accumulation is in progress,” according to the IMO.

A representative from the Icelandic Civil Protection Agency told the BBC that people in the area would have a day and a half to evacuate in the case of a volcanic eruption, which is being closely monitored by scientists looking for signs of an escalation in seismic activity. But officials from the Blue Lagoon made the decision to preemptively close.

“The primary reason for taking these precautionary measures is our unwavering commitment to safety and well-being. We aim to mitigate any disruption to our guests’ experiences and alleviate the sustained pressure on our employees,” the Blue Lagoon said in the statement.

Known as the land of fire and ice, the remote Nordic country is one of the most volcanically active areas on Earth thanks to its position atop the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a roughly 25-mile ridge along the ocean floor separating the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates. Iceland is home to about 130 volcanoes; the most recent eruption occurred in July at the Fagradalsfjall volcano, located in the same region of the Reykjanes Peninsula, though in an uninhabited area. It was the third consecutive year the volcano was active—it was also active in August 2022 and in March through December in 2021.

Prior to the 2021 activity, the volcanic system hadn’t erupted since the 12th century. None of these eruptions impacted Keflavik, the country’s largest airport located about 15 miles from the Blue Lagoon, and about an hour’s drive from Reykjavík. (The last time the airport was temporarily shuttered because of volcanic activity was in 2011, when the Grimsvotn volcano erupted and spewed a plume of smoke and ash 12 miles into the air, impacting transatlantic flights and grounding planes in some European destinations, including Scotland and Germany.)

The Blue Lagoon is one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors each year to a country with a population that numbers below 400,000. The striking turquoise water is surrounded by black lava formations and is one of hundreds of geothermal pools and natural hot springs in a country where a year-round outdoor bathing culture is a hallmark.

For travelers planning to visit Iceland in the near future who are worried about missing out on the iconic bathing experience at the Blue Lagoon, there are plenty of alternatives. Try Geosea geothermal sea baths, or Myvatn Nature Baths, both in North Iceland, or the Secret Lagoon in Hvammsvegur, the country’s oldest natural pool, about 60 miles east of Reykjavik.