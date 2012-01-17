Why You Should Visit Budapest for Design and Architecture

Budapest may have hit its architectural stride in the 14th century, but today the Hungarian capital is coming into its own as a contemporary design center. The city’s newfound sense of style is visible everywhere, from the thriving art schene to the burgeoning bar culture. Here are some ways to dive in like a local.

Hungary’s National Style Architecture

Barcelona has Gaudí, and Budapest has Ödön Lechner. One of Hungary’s most influential architects, Lechner (1845–1914) created the country’s distinctive National Style. His work blended art nouveau with folk motifs and Asian elements, such as colorful tiled domes. At the Geological Museum of Hungary, note the globe resting on the shoulders of important figures in Hungarian history. And at the former Postal Savings Bank (pictured), look for his ornate ceramic bee hives.

Arts and Crafts Market

Browse work by local Hungarian designers at WAMP, the monthly outdoor arts and crafts market. Find colorful shoes by Agnes Lukacs (pictured); women’s clothing with bright, geometric patterns by Zagabo; and Ildikó Göntér’s accessories made from recycled materials, including wallets decorated with old currency.

The market is held monthly, and three times during December, at either Millenáris or Erzsébettér.

Budapest’s Ruin Bars