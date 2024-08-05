What Travelers Should Know About Tropical Storm Debby

As Hurricane Debby made landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast on Monday morning, it continued to cause significant flight delays and cancellations, affecting thousands of travelers’ plans. Debby, which led to at least four deaths in Florida, was soon downgraded to a tropical depression but nevertheless managed to wreak havoc on the travel industry. As of Monday, more than 3,300 flights into, out of, or within the USA were delayed, while cancellations approached 2,000, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

The majority of disruptions occurred on the East Coast and in Florida, with airport hubs including Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Charlotte among the hardest hit. However, airports as far north as Cincinnati were also affected. American, Southwest, and Delta topped the list for airlines with the most disruptions.

On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) advised travelers to monitor their flights with their airline and check their status via the official FAA site. Michelle Couch-Friedman, founder of Consumer Rescue, a consumer advocacy organization, said she was hearing from “lots of frustrated travelers” as a result of the disruptions, which can have a ripple effect across the country.

“The problem contributing to this frustration is that many travelers don’t realize that even if you’re not flying into or out of a storm-impacted area, the entire flight system of your airline is interconnected,” Couch-Friedman said. “The clear skies above your head don’t mean that your flight will be on time or won’t be canceled because of the heavy storms in other areas of the country.”

Here’s what to know if your own flight is among those disrupted by Tropical Storm Debby—or if you have travel plans to the affected areas in Florida and beyond.

What to do if your flight is affected by weather delays

First things first: It’s a good idea to always check the status of your flight before heading to the airport (whether there’s a hurricane happening or not). You can do this via your airline’s app or website, or via a site such as FlightAware, which also provides key information, such as whether your aircraft is en route or not. (This can be a helpful tool in assessing your overall travel plans during weather delays and other disruptions. For example, if your aircraft hasn’t even left its original airport en route to you, your new departure time is far more likely to get pushed back again.)

If your flight is delayed or canceled in case of a weather situation such as Tropical Storm Debby, the airline will often rebook you automatically. You can also opt for the DIY route via your airline’s app. Be sure to download the app and link your flight info with your account, so you can act fast during the rebooking process. Whether your airline handles rebooking or you tackle it yourself, keep in mind that hundreds of other affected passengers will be doing the same thing. So it’s a good idea to be as proactive (and quick!) as possible.

Get a waiver and check your travel insurance

Several major airlines, including Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, American, and Southwest, are issuing waivers related to Debby, which means that impacted travelers are allowed to change their flights without penalty. In addition, you can also receive a refund if your flight is canceled, according to new Department of Transportation rules.

In the event of a cancellation by your airline, even in a weather-related situation, Couch-Friedman noted that “the airlines are required to refund passengers unless the passenger wants to be transferred to another flight.” She also said that passengers are not “obligated to take a future flight credit. Always insist on a cash refund, because unlike flight credits, cash never expires.”

However, Couch-Friedman also noted that weather-related delays mean airlines aren’t responsible for compensating passengers for hotels and other expenses. This is where travel insurance can come in especially handy: “If you’re already stuck in a delay or cancellation situation and you don’t have insurance, check with your credit card, which may include a basic travel insurance policy,” she said.

Which tourism attractions are affected by Debby

Good news for travelers heading to Disney World in Kissimmee: The popular theme park remained open on Monday. Universal Studios did not close either. Meanwhile, some cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean and Norwegian, had to shift itineraries around the storm, according to a report from USA Today.

However, as the storm continues its path across the U.S. south, travelers should prepare for additional closures, such as the 10 p.m. curfew announced by the mayor of Savannah, Georgia.

Farther south, it’s mostly business as usual in the Florida Keys, including the popular tourist destination of Key West. International airports remained open and operational, with only some delays and cancellations. Meanwhile, live web cameras in Key West showed blue skies and calm waters on Monday. But since hurricane season runs through November 30, there’s a good chance that travelers haven’t seen the last of weather-related disruptions in the coming months.