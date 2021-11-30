While the holidays lend to traditions of material gift-giving, there’s also an important element of giving back associated with the festive season. Thanks to collaborations with select charities, numerous loyalty programs allow their members to engage in charitable giving without ever pulling out a checkbook or credit card. Each has its own platform for converting points or miles into donations, often at cash equivalents.

While donating points and miles won’t qualify for any tax deductions, it does allow frequent fliers and credit cardholders to make a difference without spending a dime. Here are nine programs where you can use points and miles for good this holiday season.

1. American Airlines AAdvantage

American Airlines allows you to donate your AAdvantage miles to partner organizations that fall under four umbrellas: Social Good, Global Health and Well-Being, Heroes, and Our Planet. By giving miles to Social Good, for example, you’ll support organizations such as the American Red Cross, Feeding America, and UNICEF.

2. American Express Membership Rewards

Through a partnership with JustGiving, American Express cardholders can convert Membership Rewards points to money for charities, nonprofits, or fundraisers. Cardmembers can choose from 1.5 million registered U.S. nonprofit organizations through the JustGiving search engine and even donate a combination of points and cash. (Word of caution: Be diligent when looking for your desired recipient on the JustGiving page; far too many random crowdfunding sites and personal fundraising pages live within it.)

3. Chase Ultimate Rewards